Boy Riding Scooter Narrowly Avoids Car That Beat Red Light In MacPherson

Boy Riding Scooter Stops In Time As Car Beats Red Light At MacPherson

Singapore has recently seen a startling increase in accidents caused by reckless motorists and pedestrians throwing caution to the wind.

Yet another tragic accident could have occurred, had this pedestrian been slightly less vigilant in observing approaching traffic.

Footage posted to Facebook depicted the incident, where a boy riding a scooter managed to narrowly avoid a collision with a car in MacPherson.

The video has swiftly gained attention on social media, with many praising the child for his quick reflexes. Netizens have also called out the driver for his reckless driving.

Boy avoids collision with car in MacPherson

A motorist posted the incident to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on 16 Apr. The near-miss occurred at 10.17am, down Circuit Road in MacPherson.

As seen in the video, the boy crossed the road in his scooter once the traffic light turned red.

However, a Toyota Camry, which was attempting to beat the red light, sped across the crossing.

Thankfully, the boy was travelling at a much slower speed. Upon seeing the car approach, he drew back and was able to avoid a collision with the Toyota.

Singaporeans praise boy for quick reflexes

Since its upload, the video has gained a significant number of views and much attention from the general public.

Many netizens praised the boy for his quick thinking and for staying alert for oncoming traffic.

If he had gone a little bit faster on his scooter, a severe accident could have occurred.

A netizen also urges locals to dismount at traffic crossings as a safeguard against approaching vehicles.

Others have slammed the driver for his reckless actions, as speeding across the road in such a manner could have resulted in a serious casualty.

If the young pedestrian had not been paying attention to his surroundings, yet another traffic accident would have made headlines.

Another user points out that considering the type of injuries that can occur from a motorist beating the red light, penalties for such an act are far too light.

According to The Straits Times (ST), motorists running a red light will incur 12 demerit points and a S$400 fine, and 14 demerit points and a S$500 fine if the act was committed within Silver and school zones.

Be more cautious while using the road

Drivers tend to become careless when they are in a rush, speeding ahead to save time. However, flouting traffic safety rules in this manner endangers the lives of those around us.

Fortunately, the pedestrian in the video was vigilant and managed to avoid what might have been a serious traffic accident. Not all cases have such a happy ending, as witnessed by what occurred earlier this month in Gambas Avenue.

Hopefully, motorists will take this as a precautionary lesson to exhibit more care while on the streets.

