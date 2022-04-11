Foodpanda Rider Passes Away In Accident On Gambas Avenue

Carelessly switching lanes on the roads can be extremely dangerous, especially if drivers do it abruptly. Such reckless acts can cause fatal accidents.

Unfortunately, a foodpanda rider recently lost his life in one such incident. He was allegedly trying to avoid a van that suddenly switched lanes and crashed into another motorcyclist.

Source

After traffic police finished their preliminary investigations, they arrested the van driver for careless driving.

Paramedics pronounced the 24-year-old victim dead at the scene. Police investigations are ongoing.

Foodpanda rider seen lying unconscious in video

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the fateful incident happened at about 1pm on 10 Apr on Gambas Avenue leading up to Yishun Avenue 7.

In a widely circulated video on SG Road Vigilante – SGRV‘s Facebook page, the victim, believed to be a foodpanda rider, is seen lying unconscious on the road.

Source

The clip shows a motorbike lying on its side next to the victim as members of the public gather around him.

Along the same lane, a group of people attend to another injured motorcyclist who has fallen off as well.

Source

Rider was trying to avoid a van before the accident happened

Witnesses say that the accident occurred when the victim allegedly tried to avoid a van that abruptly switched lanes, Shin Min Daily News reports.

As he did so, he collided with another motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man.

Police later told Lianhe Zaobao that they arrested the 36-year-old van driver for causing death due to careless driving.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also confirmed that paramedics rushed to the scene at 1.10pm that day.

The foodpanda rider was pronounced dead, while the other motorcyclist was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in a conscious state.

Family appealing for witnesses

After the accident happened, about 12 heartbroken friends and relatives of the deceased arrived at the scene.

The victim’s brother was reportedly heard screaming his name while crying, “Little brother! Dad and mum loved you the most, and your child hasn’t even been born yet…”

The brother reportedly told the Chinese press that the victim’s wife is currently three months pregnant.

He added that they have appealed online for witnesses of the accident to come forward.

May he rest in peace

This is an absolutely heartbreaking incident, especially since the victim was preparing for fatherhood.

This reinforces the importance of being cautious and vigilant on the road at all times. If not, one rash act can have horrible consequences.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page & Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.