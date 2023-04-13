Boy Allegedly Steals Bus For Joyride From Tampines, Police Officers Seen Confronting Him

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Boy Allegedly Drives Bus Around Singapore & Gets Caught

After stealing a bus parked at Tampines, a boy allegedly drove it across Singapore before crashing and abandoning it.

Images of the incident circulated on social media, alleging that the boy also drove the vehicle at a speed of over 100km/h.

One image showed police officers confronting the boy, who appeared to smile sheepishly.

Boy allegedly steals bus from Tampines

A local account reposted details of the incident to Instagram on 12 Apr.

The boy reportedly came in with a white chair and bicycle and trespassed onto two buses under A&S Transit parked at Tampines Avenue 9.

Eventually, he stole one of them and attempted to drive it away. CCTV cameras nearby captured his actions and eyewitnesses informed the bus operator, who called the police.

Takes bus for joyride

In a follow-up post, the OP claimed that the boy took the stolen bus for a joyride that spanned over five hours.

Covering five different places, he allegedly travelled at a speed of over 100km/h, using up a quarter of diesel fuel.

After police gave chase, the OP claimed that the boy crashed the vehicle, inflicting serious damage on it. He then abandoned the bus in a bay before officers managed to catch up with him.

A post of an A&S Transit bus having sustained severe damage has been circulating on Facebook.

In the attached picture, the wreckage inflicted on the bus is visible. There are cracks all over its windshield, with one of the doors and rearview mirror having a crooked angle to them.

However, it’s unclear if the bus is the same one the boy had driven.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for an official statement on the matter. We’ll update the article if they get back.

