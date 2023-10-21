2 14-Year-Old Boys Arrested In Yishun & Canberra During Drug Raids, Total 134 Nabbed

14-Year-Old Boys Arrested In Yishun & Canberra During Drug Raids, ‘Ice’ Found & Seized

As part of the Singapore authorities’ no-nonsense approach to drugs, drug raids are regularly conducted across the island.

Sometimes, it can be dispiriting when the raids involve the arrest of suspects who are quite young, even underage.

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested in Yishun and Canberra as part of the latest raids.

They were among a total of 134 people nabbed.

Boys nabbed during drug raids from 8-20 Oct

In a news release on Saturday (21 Oct), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said they conducted another islandwide anti-drug operation from 8 to 20 Oct.

One raid was a joint operation with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Some of the areas covered included Bedok, Clementi Hougang, River Valley and Tiong Bahru.

134 people were arrested, the youngest being two 14-year-old boys. Investigations into all the arrested suspects are ongoing.

Boys nabbed & drugs found in Yishun & Canberra

On 8 Oct, the police received information and arrested the first 14-year-old boy in the afternoon.

He was suspected of drug offences, and nabbed in a residential unit in the vicinity of Yishun Street 51.

After finding about 1g of ‘Ice’ and drug paraphernalia, the police referred the case to CNB.

CNB followed up on this and subsequently conducted a drug raid in a residential unit in the vicinity of Canberra Street.

Two people were arrested — a second 14-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, who is the boy’s brother.

After a search, about 17g of ‘Ice’ and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

Serangoon North raid conducted on 17 Oct

Another notable raid took place on 17 Oct at a commercial unit in the vicinity of Serangoon North, CNB said.

That afternoon, a 35-year-old Singaporean man and a 56-year-old Singaporean woman were arrested for suspected drug offences.

They also seized about 979g of heroin, 250g of cannabis and 19g of ‘Ice’.

Later, they escorted the duo to a residential unit in the vicinity of Woodlands Drive 62. About 25g of heroin was seized there.

Drugs seized have estimated value of S$606K

The drugs seized during the raids have an estimated street value of about S$606,000, CNB said.

They comprise:

about 1,296g of heroin 373g of ‘Ice’ 9,605g of cannabis — 8,960g was from the joint raid with ICA 1g of ketamine 596g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) 103 tablets of ‘Ecstasy’ 111 Erimin-5 tablets three LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps two bottles of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate)

A person who is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or “pure heroin” may face the mandatory death penalty.

Offence to traffic in controlled drugs: CNB

CNB also reminded the public that it’s an offence for someone to traffic in a controlled drug or offer to do so.

This also applies when the person does or offers to do anything to prepare for the trafficking; or for the purpose of trafficking.

Even if that person does it on behalf of another person who is or isn’t in Singapore.

This is according to Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

