Pregnant Woman Among 6 People Arrested For Drug Offences, CNB Officer Injured Stopping Escaping Suspect

Pregnant Woman Among 6 Suspects Apprehended In Bedok North Drug Raids

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested six people between the ages of 23 and 30 for suspected drug activities. Among them, one was a pregnant woman, and another was a man who tried jumping out of the 9th storey of an HDB apartment block to escape.

The CNB shared about the two operations that led to the arrests in a press release on Wednesday (22 Mar). They conducted the raid on Monday (20 Mar).

CNB officers seized almost 2kg of drugs including ‘Ice’, ‘Ecstasy’, and heroin. Combined, these drugs have a street value of about S$158,500.

Pregnant woman arrested for suspected drug offences in first raid

During an enforcement operation by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), officers discovered what was thought to be controlled drugs in a van at Kaki Bukit Avenue 3 in the early hours of Monday. According to CNB’s statement, the driver of the van had run away after crashing into a lamppost.

Officers then found around 997g of heroin in said van.

The CNB was subsequently called in to arrest the driver, who was found later that evening in an HDB flat along Bedok North Road. The driver of the van is 28 years old.

A 26-year-old pregnant woman was also nabbed in the same flat. She was suspected to have taken drugs.

9-month-old baby present when drug raid took place

CNB found an additional 87g of heroin, 137g of ‘Ice’, and other drug apparatus in the flat.

At the time of the arrest, a nine-month-old baby, the pregnant woman’s child, was also present in the unit.

CNB assured that steps were taken to ensure the infant’s welfare during the raid. The child was later placed safely in the custody of a relative.

Suspect tried climbing out 9th storey window to escape

Another drug raid took place that same evening at a different unit in Bedok North. Three men, aged 23, 25 and 30, were apprehended, along with a 28-year-old woman.

According to CNB, the 25-year-old suspect attempted to evade arrest by climbing out of a bedroom window on the ninth floor. He continued putting up a struggle when an officer grabbed onto him, and he lost his footing. In accompanying photographs, he could be seen dangling out of the window.

Other CNB officers at the scene rushed to help, and they managed to pull the suspect back to safety. He was then placed under arrest.

The officer who first grabbed onto the suspect reportedly sustained deep scratches to his right hand. He was later conveyed to hospital to treat his injuries.

Total amount of drugs recovered enough to feed over 800 abusers for a week

More drugs were found in the unit and at the bottom of the block during this operation. They included:

300g of ‘Ice’

238g of heroin

5 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

18 tablets suspected to contain controlled drugs

Various drug paraphernalia were also confiscated.

CNB noted that the total amount of ‘Ice’ recovered from the two raids is enough to sustain the addictions of about 250 abusers in a week.

The overall sum of heroin seized can feed roughly 630 abusers’ addiction over the same period.

CNB did not disclose whether the suspects in the two operations have any connections.

Singapore continues to clamp down on drug offences

CNB’s Senior Assistant Director of Intelligence Operations, Superintendent William Tan, said that the suspect who climbed out the window totally disregard the safety of himself and others while trying to escape.

The press release quoted him as saying,

This turned into a life and death situation when our officer, who was arresting the suspect, had to hold on to the suspect when the latter lost his footing. Our officers have to make split second decisions during operations, even placing themselves in great danger to ensure the safe arrest of suspects.

“Drug abuse affects not only the individual, but the families and our community at large [too],” Superintendent Tan highlighted.

Due to the sheer amount of drugs found, including the astonishing amount of heroin, the suspects from the raids may face the mandatory death penalty if convicted of drug trafficking.

Further investigations into this case and the six suspects are currently underway.

