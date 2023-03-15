Airsoft Pistol, Machetes & Over 1.3kg Of Drugs Seized In Ubi & Bukit Timah Bust

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

CNB Seizes Drugs & Weapons Including Machetes In Ubi & Bukit Timah Bust

Singapore enforces a strict ban on carrying weapons, so isn’t often we see something close to the sheer number of dangerous items that were seized in this recent drug bust.

On Monday (13 Mar), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted an anti-drug operation in the Ubi and Bukit Timah areas.

During the operation, officers seized a large number of illegal substances and deadly weapons.

More than 1.3kg of drugs seized alongside machetes & other weapons

According to an official press release dated 15 Mar, the bust saw CNB officers investigating a tip-off about a 32-year-old man with suspected involvement in drug trafficking.

The man was arrested alongside a 22-year-old woman at an undisclosed unit at Ubi Avenue 1.

At the unit, officers seized various controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, including:

345g of ‘Ice’ (methamphetamine)

778g of cannabis

235g of ketamine

41 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

100 Erimin-5 tablets

50 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps

In addition, a large number of offensive weapons were found and confiscated.

These included one airsoft pistol as well as several machetes, swords, knives, and knuckle dusters.

On the same day as the Ubi raid, a similar operation also took place in Bukit Timah.

There, another 32-year-old male was apprehended, along with 5g of ‘Ice’ and more drug paraphernalia.

CNB estimates that the drugs seized from both places have a street value of about S$118,000.

The ‘Ice’ and cannabis were also enough to feed the addiction of 310 abusers for one week.

Bust shows the dangers that officers face every day

Deputy Director of CNB’s Intelligence Division, Superintendent Stanley Seah, pointed out that this operation spotlights the dangers CNB officers face at work on a daily basis.

This is because drug traffickers may be armed, posing an even greater risk to officers.

“But this will not deter us,” he declared. “CNB officers will remain steadfast in our efforts to prevent drugs from flowing to the streets.”

The authorities are still looking into this case. The man apprehended in Ubi is also being investigated for possessing offensive weapons on top of drug charges.

Those who are convicted of trafficking 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

