4 Imported BQ.1 & BQ.1.1 Covid-19 Cases In S’pore, More Transmissible But Less Severe: MOH

BQ.1 & BQ.1.1 Variants Found In 4 Covid-19 Cases Here, All Imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday that there are four Covid-19 cases with the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Omicron variants in Singapore as of 23 Oct.

None of them required hospitalisation, and they were all imported cases.

These mutated strains derive from the BA.5 variant and are likely more transmissible, but current evidence shows they do not cause more severe illness.

BQ.1 & BQ.1.1 Omicron variants first discovered in Nigeria

According to Reuters, a growing number of Covid-19 cases in the United States and Europe have been thanks in part to the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants — 16.6% for the US as of last week.

A report from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) noted an 11% higher growth rate for these variants as compared to BA.5.

The growth rate is likely due to mutations that are able to evade antibodies.

First detected in Nigeria, the variants have since been found in over 50 countries.

However, they do not appear to cause more severe illness.

MOH is closely monitoring the new strains and circulating variants, and will provide updates if there are any significant developments.

2,820 local cases on 25 Oct

MOH’s Covid-19 update yesterday showed there were a total of 2,820 new local cases detected. This is the lowest figure reported on a Tuesday in the last four weeks.

2,558 cases were detected through ART, while 262 were detected by PCR tests.

There were also 170 imported ART cases and 4 imported PCR ones.

Featured image by MS News.