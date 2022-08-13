Hotel At Bras Basah Has 1-For-1 Weekend Seafood Buffet, Slurp Up Fresh Oysters At S$59/Pax

Carlton Hotel Has 1-For-1 Weekend Seafood Buffet For DBS/POSB & UOB Cardmembers

Now that buffets are possible again, many food lovers might be making up for the two years during which they couldn’t enjoy the all-you-can-eat spreads.

Even though buffets can be quite costly, promotions that happen from time help to cushion the blow to our wallets.

One such promo is happening at a restaurant at Carlton Hotel in Bras Basah, which is running a 1-for-1 deal on its weekend seafood buffets till 31 Dec 2022.

For just S$59 per pax, customers can enjoy all that the sea has to offer, including freshly-shucked oysters, poached prawns, and salmon sashimi.

Bras Basah seafood buffet has seafood of all kinds, cooked & uncooked

Upon entering conventional buffet restaurants, some of us may make a beeline for the seafood section.

But when it comes to Cafe Mosiac – located at Carlton Hotel – the entire spread comprises delights from the sea, so there’s no need to chiong.

Those looking to satisfy their oyster cravings will be delighted to find freshly-shucked oysters at the buffet.

Other types of proteins at the seafood-on-ice counter include crab legs, black mussels, poached prawns, and salmon sashimi.

Available at the buffet are also cooked seafood dishes, ideal for those who don’t fancy their seafood raw.

Must-tries, at least according to Carlton Hotel, include fried fish with mala sauce, salted egg crayfish, and oatmeal cereal fried fish.

You can check out the full menu here.

Valid for DBS/POSB & UOB cardmembers

As appetising as the deal sounds, there are still some strings attached to it.

For one, customers must either be holding a DBS/POSB or UOB card.

DBS/POSB cardmembers can enjoy the promotion from now till 31 Dec whereas the promotion will only start on 1 Sep for UOB cardmembers.

The deal is also only valid for the following periods of the week:

Friday: 6pm – 10pm (dinner)

Saturday: 6pm – 10pm (dinner)

Sunday: 12pm – 2.30pm (lunch)

During the above timeslots, adults can dine for just S$59 per pax, literally half the original price of S$118.

Do note that the promo is not available for children aged 6 to 12.

Those already thinking of making reservations may do so via Carlton Hotel’s website here.

Once you’ve done that, here’s how you can find your way to the restaurant:

Cafe Mosaic @ Carlton Hotel

Address: 76 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189558

Nearest MRT: Esplanade or Bras Bash Station

Satisfy seafood cravings without breaking the bank

If you or your friends are looking for a buffet restaurant to make up for lost time over the course of the pandemic, look no further than Cafe Mosaic.

Given how appetising the deal is, we advise making your reservations to avoid missing out.

While seafood is no doubt yummy, be sure to eat in moderation and keep an eye on that cholesterol level.

