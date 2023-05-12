Brazil Doctor Allegedly Decapitates Baby During Delivery, Hospital Launches Investigation

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Newborn In Brazil Passes Away After Doctor Botches Delivery

Most parents-to-be place full trust in their doctors to safely deliver their child.

Instead of welcoming their baby girl into the world, one couple in Brazil had to deal with their newborn’s death due to the doctor’s fatal blunder.

According to reports, the doctor had decapitated the newborn during the delivery.

The hospital has since launched an internal investigation and provided a statement regarding the issue.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

According to The New York Post, 33-year-old Ms Ranielly Santos was admitted to Hospital das Clinicas in Belo Horizonte on 28 Apr.

Due to complications in the mother’s condition, doctors had to induce labour.

The tragedy occurred when the doctor grabbed the newborn’s head in an effort to pull her out.

Unfortunately, the baby did not survive the tragic incident.

Ms Santos’ husband, who witnessed the entire tragedy, noted that their daughter was alive when she was born.

She allegedly blinked and moved before the purported decapitation.

Hospital opens internal investigation

The hospital has since released a statement regarding the matter.

In the statement, the hospital said they deeply regretted the loss of the child.

Additionally, they revealed that the fetus was 30 weeks old at the time of the incident.

Prior to the delivery, doctors had assessed multiple health issues with the fetus — including severe lung malformation.

As such, experts deemed the fetus “incompatible for life”.

Apart from that, medical staff induced her labor as Ms Santos’ condition was worsening, with increased blood pressure and generalised edema.

They added that “an internal administrative process has been opened for investigation of the facts.”

The hospital also offered to provide a report from the medical examination.

The baby’s body is currently with authorities for investigation.

However, the family said they have plans for her burial service when they receive her remains.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the family in lieu of this tragedy.

Hopefully, they will be able to get some closure from the pending investigations.

