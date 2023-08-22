Pregnant Brazilian Teen Tries To Charge Her Phone After Showering, Dies From Electrocution

Pregnant Brazilian Teenager & Fetus Die From Electrocution

When it comes to charging our phones, it should be common knowledge that we avoid doing so with wet hands.

Otherwise, tragedies may occur, which was what took place in Brazil recently.

A 17-year-old pregnant woman, Jennifer Karolayne, went to charge her phone after stepping out of the shower.

Unfortunately, she suffered an electric shock and passed away, her unborn child dying as well.

Pregnant Brazilian teenager dies from electrocution

According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place in the Monte Castelo neighbourhood of Campina Grande in the state of Paraiba, Brazil on 17 Aug.

Jennifer’s husband said that she had left the bath and attempted to charge her phone with an extension cord.

However, she received an electric shock upon doing so.

Hearing her scream and an unusually loud noise, he rushed to her aid and found her unresponsive body. While attempting to help her, he too received an electric shock.

After receiving his distress call, emergency service teams in the area arrived but found the teenager dead.

Her unborn child did not survive the electrocution and passed away as well.

Investigation into accident ongoing

Jennifer’s mother-in-law revealed that she was nine months pregnant and waiting to give birth to her child, Daily Mail reports.

The Campina Grande Homicide Police Station’s chief, Ramirison Pedro, said that they were currently treating the case as an accident.

According to standard procedure, they will also follow investigative protocol while looking into the matter.

This isn’t the first time a tragedy has occurred from someone charging their phones.

Back in 2022, a girl in Cambodia also suffered an electric shock when she tried to plug her phone into a power source upon exiting the shower.

She then passed away, with her body discovered on top of the device.

Earlier this week, Apple also published an advisory warning users of the do’s and don’ts regarding the charging of phones.

This involved avoiding doing it near water or liquids, as it could lead to fire, electric shock, or injury.

