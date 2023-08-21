Apple Warns Users Not To Sleep Near Charging iPhone, Device Must Be Kept In Well-Ventilated Area

Apple Warns Users Against Sleeping Near iPhone While Charging

For Apple users, you might want to think twice before charging your iPhone next to your bed.

The tech company has now released an advisory warning customers against sleeping beside their phones while charging them.

Instead, charging for the device should occur in a well-ventilated area.

In an advisory, Apple said their iPhone and Apple USB power adapters comply with surface temperature limits under typical regulations.

However, even within them, prolonged contact with warm surfaces could cause discomfort or injury.

As such, Apple urged its users to avoid situations where they could come into contact with a device, wireless charger or power adapter while operating or connected to a power source for an extensive time.

For instance, customers should not sleep on a device, power adapter or wireless charger.

In addition, they should refrain from placing these appliances, while charging, under a blanket, pillow, or their own body.

These devices should instead be in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging.

Apple lists other safety instructions

The advisory also warned that users should refrain from charging their devices near water or other liquids, and discard chargers as soon as they become damaged.

Doing otherwise, they said, could lead to fire, electric shock, injury, damage to the iPhone or other property.

In addition, it was necessary to choose the appropriate adapter when charging your iPhone.

Apple noted that certain appliances might not meet the proper safety standards, and operating them could pose a risk of death or injury.

As such, it would be better to purchase ‘Made for iPhone’ cables and adapters, or other third-party devices compliant with USB 2.0 or later and with applicable country regulations and international and regional safety standards.

While these safety precautions might seem like an overreach, tragedies have occurred before due to the prolonged use of chargers.

Last year, a girl in Cambodia passed away from electrocution after using her charging phone when she got out of the shower.

