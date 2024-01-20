Bruno Mars To Perform 3rd S’pore Show On 3 Apr, Tickets Will Go On Sale 25 Jan

Bruno Mars Adds 1 More Show On 3 Apr At National Stadium

Singaporeans just can’t get enough of Bruno Mars — both of his shows on 5 and 6 Apr at the National Stadium have now sold out.

As such, event promoter Live Nation has announced that the iconic singer-songwriter will be adding a third and final show on 3 Apr.

Taking place at the National Stadium as well, tickets for the show will go on sale on 25 Jan, from 12pm onwards.

Posting to its social media accounts on 20 Jan, Live Nation revealed that both of Mars’ concerts on 5 and 6 Apr have now officially sold out.

In light of this, there will be a third and final show for Mars on 3 Apr, which will take place at the same venue as well — the National Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale next week via Ticketmaster on 25 Jan, starting from 12pm onwards. Prices range from S$108 to S$598 excluding booking fees.

Live Nation has also cautioned members of the public against purchasing tickets from third party sites or unauthorised sellers.

“By purchasing tickets through these non-authorized points of sale, buyers take on the risk that the validity of the tickets cannot be guaranteed, with no refunds possible,” Live Nation warned.

General sales began on 20 Jan

Live Nation announced Mars’ first show on 5 Apr earlier this month on 10 Jan, with presales for Live Nation members beginning on 19 Jan and general sales starting on 20 Jan.

Due to overwhelming demand, Mars added a second show on 6 Apr, with tickets going on sale on 20 Jan as well.

An acclaimed musician and producer, Mars has made a name for himself with hit singles such as ‘Uptown Funk’ and ‘That’s What I Like.’

His last performance in Singapore was back in May 2018 for his ’24K Magic World Tour’ which he played for two nights.

