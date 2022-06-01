Man Claims He Was Cheated After Buying S$188 Amulet From Bugis Fortune Teller

Man Purchases Hand-Drawn Amulet From Bugis Fortune Teller, Feels Cheated Afterwards

Sometimes, when we’re down on our luck, we’ll look for any semblance of life guidance from everywhere and anywhere.

A popular source of inspiration is fortune tellers, as this man would attest to.

However, after visiting and getting coaxed into purchasing a S$188 amulet after a consultation session, the man shared that he felt cheated by the whole process.

As each question cost him S$12, in addition to the price of the janky amulet, his feelings may not be entirely unfounded.

Bugis fortune teller charges client S$12 per question

On 28 May, a post was shared on the VOICE YOUR GRIEVANCES Facebook page detailing the man’s experience with a fortune teller at Fu Lu Shou Complex in Bugis.

The post starts with the OP sharing the cost of asking the fortune teller a question.

Apparently costing S$12 per question, the OP and his friend proceeded to ask the fortune teller a few questions.

Although she was able to answer their questions, even pinpointing parts of their history without prior knowledge, the OP describes her advice as “nonsense”.

For example, the OP shared that the fortune teller advised one of them to rent out their two-room BTO flat. However, the OP states that this was impossible as the unit was still under the five-year minimum occupation period.

This lapse of judgement probably ticked off the OP, considering she must have been the all-knowing one if she’s a fortune teller.

Man purchases S$188 amulet from Bugis fortune teller

Later, his friend asked the fortune teller if there were any avenues through which he could “change his luck”.

As though she was taking a page out of a book on business, she told him that he would need to purchase a S$188 amulet.

The OP shared that when he saw his friend purchasing the amulet, he followed suit, presumably to ride on the coattails of the sage advice.

However, after leaving the establishment, the pair felt that they were cheated.

Just one look at the amulet and chances are, one would probably empathise with the fortune-seeking man.

Those looking to get their own fortunes read could also refer to the address written on a business card that OP shared.

Hope man finds answers he seeks

While some may seek comfort knowing there’s a higher power in control of their destiny, the fact of the matter is that change comes from within.

In any case, we hope the man finds the answers he needs even if it doesn’t come from a poorly drawn amulet.

