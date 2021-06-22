Bukit Merah Has 2 New Covid-19 Clusters At Blk 119 & 121

It has been more than a week since the emergence of the Bukit Merah View Market cluster. Even so, new cases linked to the cluster continue to pop up every day since.

Concern regarding other areas in the neighbourhood has also surfaced after more residents and workers in the vicinity tested positive for the virus.

On Monday (21 Jun), new clusters were found in the Bukit Merah estate, particularly at 2 blocks near the market.

Block 119 Bukit Merah View

Separately, MOH is urging individuals who have visited a FairPrice outlet at Bukit Merah Central to head down for free Covid-19 swab tests.

2 new clusters at Bukit Merah detected

The 2 new clusters reported on Monday (21 Jun) are at blocks 119 and 121 Bukit Merah View, with 5 and 3 cases linked respectively.

Block 121 Bukit Merah View

Of these 8 cases, only 2 were reported on 21 Jun. Both were detected through community surveillance testing.

Block 119 was among the 8 blocks where mandatory Covid-19 tests were conducted after MOH found 21 infections in 9 different households.

Block 121 Bukit Merah View, however, was not on the list of 8.

As you probably predicted, both HDB blocks are just a stone’s throw away from the ‘epicentre’ of recent infections — Bukit Merah View Market.

5 new cases added to Block 115 market cluster

Meanwhile, the Bukit Merah View Market cluster continues to grow, with 5 additional cases.

3 of them were household or family contact of previously detected cases.

The cases also include a stall assistant at the nearby Tiong Bahru Yong Tao Hu eatery.

The remaining case is a 75-year-old retiree who resides in the Bukit Merah View area.

There are currently 78 cases linked to the Bukit Merah View Market cluster.

Free testing for visitors to Bukit Merah Central FairPrice outlet

MOH will also be testing all staff who work at the NTUC FairPrice outlet at Block 166 Bukit Merah Central to curb further undetected transmissions in the community.

Taken in 2013

Those who had visited the supermarket from 3-21 Jun are also urged to get tested. Visitors can refer to MOH’s website for more information on how to book a test slot.

The supermarket was first added to the list of places visited by infected individuals on 15 Jun.

Since then, MOH has added more dates and timings when infected people visited the outlet.

In its most recent update, the location appeared 6 times on the list.

11 Jun (12.30pm-1.35pm)

11 Jun (12.35pm-1.35pm)

12 Jun (10.05am-10.35am)

13 Jun (10.20am-11.15am)

14 Jun (7.55pm-8.30pm)

17 Jun (10.35am-12.40pm)

Hope situation will be controlled soon

The Covid-19 situation in Bukit Merah is certainly concerning, given the number of new cases reported every day.

With large-scale testing and other existing measures, we hope the authorities will be able to ringfence the clusters soon.

Meanwhile, if you have visited the NTUC outlet within the 3-week window, do head down to get yourself swabbed. You won’t only be protecting yourself, but your loved ones too.

