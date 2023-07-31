Bukit Panjang LRT Service Hours Reduced In August, Line Will Temporarily Close On 1 Oct

Reduced Service Hours For Bukit Panjang LRT In August

The Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) services will be seeing some changes to its operating hours this coming month.

To support the upgrading works to its Operations Control Centre, services will end at 10.30pm on two weekends in August.

Additionally, on 1 Oct, the Bukit Panjang LRT service will halt for a full day.

Public bus services as well as shuttle buses will be available on the affected days.

Early closure on 2 weekends in August, full closure on 1 Oct

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the temporary changes via their Facebook page on Monday (31 July).

Services on the Bukit Panjang LRT line will end earlier, at 10.30pm on the weekends of 12 to 13 Aug and 19 to 20 Aug.

After the stations close at 10.30pm, commuters can still take public buses to get to their destination.

The available bus services are:

67

171

920

922

960

963

972

972M

973

974

976

In addition, there will be a full closure of services on the line on Sunday (1 Oct).

On that day, there will be shuttle bus services for commuters to utilise, on top of existing public bus services.

Changes in Bukit Panjang LRT service hours due to upgrading works

According to the post, this is to support renewal works for the Operations Control Centre (OCC).

Having been in operation since 1999, the LTA will be upgrading it to be able to support a new signalling system.

The upgrading works will be carried out in phases to minimise inconvenience, said the LTA.

Besides the improved OCC, the LTA has also been upgrading the Light Rail Vehicles (LRV) along the light rail service.

Two refreshed LRVs have resumed passenger service since 29 July.

“The upgrading works for another two LRVs will follow, with the new signalling system upgrade for all 13 LRVs expected to complete in 2025,” LTA said.

