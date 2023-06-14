Man Holding Metal Bar Tasered By Police In Bukit Panjang, Falls Backwards Down Steps

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Police Allegedly Shoot Man With Taser In Bukit Panjang On 13 June

UPDATE (9PM, 14 June): In response to TODAY‘s queries, the police said the 31-year-old man had allegedly assaulted an auxiliary police officer with a metal bar.

A police officer fired a round of taser at the man after several verbal warnings went unheeded. He was subsequently arrested for several alleged offences.

On Wednesday (14 June), footage began circulating on social media showing what appears to be a man getting tasered by a police officer in Bukit Panjang.

Spanning 50 seconds, the video shows the man in a stand-off with the police prior to getting tasered.

Police shoot man with taser in Bukit Panjang

The video starts by showing a man, dressed in a dark-coloured hoodie, standing at the foot of a set of steps.

The seemingly armed man was seen pacing around the foot of a flight of stairs before raising his hand at two police officers, who were at the top of the steps.

The man then shouted at the officers while having his arms raised, with the cops shouting back as they kept what appears to be tasers pointed at him.

While most of the shouting is unintelligible, an officer demands, “Stand down or I shoot” at one point.

This occurs right after the man attempts to climb the stairs, before stepping down again.

The man then proceeds to ascend the steps, nearly making it to the top one before an officer shoots him with a taser.

Officers surround man after seemingly shooting him with taser

The taser goes off with a loud noise and the man fell on his back almost immediately after.

Once he was down, the police officers rushed forward and surrounded the man, likely to render help while keeping the situation under control.

The footage has now gone viral, with more than 24,000 views at the time of writing.

Man allegedly assaulted auxiliary police with metal bar

In response to TODAY‘s queries, the police shared that they were alerted to the incident along Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang at about 11.12pm on Tuesday (13 June).

The man in question had allegedly assaulted an on-duty auxiliary police officer with a metal bar, prior to the cops’ arrival.

Despite being told to stop his aggressive behaviour, the 31-year-old man allegedly continued advancing towards the police officers with the metal bar in hand.

To disarm the man and prevent further injuries, one of the officers discharged a round of taser at the man.

The 31-year-old was subsequently conveyed to the hospital, and later arrested for several alleged offences:

Voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon

Using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duties

Drug-related offences

Separately, a 26-year-old auxiliary police officer was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

