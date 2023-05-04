Woman Attacked By Wild Boar In Bukit Panjang, NParks Catches & Euthanises Animal

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Wild Boar Attacks Woman At Bukit Panjang Bus Stop

A few months ago, a wild boar charged at a cyclist at the Punggol Park Connector, knocking him to the ground and leaving him with facial injuries.

You may also recall the incident from last year where a wild boar rammed into a woman in Yishun. The impact was apparently so great that she fell unconscious for 15 minutes.

Now, another woman has fallen victim to another wild boar attack, this time in Bukit Panjang.

The creature has since been caught and euthanised.

Wild boar attacks woman out of nowhere

Lianhe Zaobao reports that the latest incident occurred on Monday (1 May) at around 11.50pm at the bus stop in front of Block 270 Bangkit Road.

The victim, 34-year-old retail manager Durga Devi, was waiting for the next bus home.

Suddenly, a wild boar jumped out from behind and bit her on her right calf.

Describing the attack to the Chinese paper, Ms Durga’s mother said the wild boar then flung her daughter to the middle of the road.

It started biting her buttocks before throwing her to the ground a second time.

Terrified, Ms Durga called for help while trying to break free from the animal, injuring her right hand in the process.

Passer-by drives wild boar away

Fortunately, a jogger happened to pass by and came to Ms Durga’s aid, driving the wild boar away.

She borrowed the passer-by’s phone to call her mother, who cried upon seeing her daughter’s injuries on camera.

Ms Durga’s younger sister rushed to the scene and accompanied her to the hospital for treatment while their mother called the police.

Although Ms Durga had been wearing denim trousers at the time of the attack, the wild boar could still chew through the fabric and leave a bone-deep gash on her leg.

Doctors performed emergency surgery to stitch up the wound. Her right palm may require an operation as well.

According to her mother, Ms Durga has been changing buses at that stop for the past three years.

This was her first encounter with a wild boar in the area, and it ended up being a brutal attack.

“She is still in shock and can’t stop crying and throwing up,” her mother said.

Animal euthanised, had 2 broken hind legs

Dr Adrian Loo, Group Director of Wildlife Management at the National Parks Board (NParks), told 8world News that they were alerted to the incident on Tuesday (2 May).

Staff found the wild boar lying by the side of the road. A vet assessed the critter and found that it had two broken hind legs.

The boar has since been humanely euthanised.

Dr Loo took the opportunity to remind the public to remain calm and slowly distance themselves from wild boars should they encounter one.

People should also refrain from approaching, provoking, or feeding them.

Despite enduring such a horrific experience, Ms Durga told The Straits Times (ST) that as an animal lover, she’s actually quite sad that the wild boar will be put down.

She also said it’s a good thing the boar targeted her, not someone else, especially a child or any other vulnerable person.

We wish Ms Durga a speedy recovery and hope no one else will have to go through such a shocking attack.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.


