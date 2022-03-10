Wild Boar Knocks Woman Unconscious For 15 Minutes In Yishun

Yishun has seen its fair share of absurd events over the years, ranging from monkeys in a primary school to a family carrying out a heist.

In the latest of such strange incidents, a wild boar was seen wreaking havoc in Yishun.

On Wednesday (9 Mar) evening, a lady was knocked unconscious after getting tackled by the wild boar at Khatib Central. She was subsequently taken to the nearby Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) for medical treatment.

NParks officers are now on the search for the boar in Yishun Park, with Town Council officers keeping a lookout in surrounding blocks.

Wild boar stormed into Khatib open-air plaza

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on Wednesday (9 Mar) at about 6.50pm. A wild boar had apparently charged into the open-air plaza near Block 844 Yishun Street 81.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily reporters, eyewitnesses said the boar charged into the lady before crashing into the glass door of a nearby spectacle shop. The boar then stormed through a coffee shop in panic before fleeing the scene.

The victim was reportedly unconscious for more than 15 minutes following the heavy collision.

Seeing what had happened, shop owners and customers in the vicinity stepped forward to render assistance. They also alerted SCDF to the incident.

The lady was subsequently conveyed to the nearby KTPH for medical treatment.

NParks officers on the search for wild boar

On Thursday (10 Mar) morning, Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan acknowledged the bizarre yet horrifying incident in a Facebook post.

Ms Tan described the incident as “shocking” as wild boars do not tend to wander into populated areas like the plaza in question.

Meanwhile, NParks officers are currently searching for the boar in Yishun Park which has been cordoned off in the meantime.

Ms Tan wished the victim a speedy recovery and said she will be visiting the stall owners in the near future.

She ends her post by sharing advice on what one should do if one encounters a wild boar.

Speedy recovery to the victim

Wild boar encounters are naturally scary for many of us, especially when there are injuries involved.

However, it is also important to remember that these animals do not venture into populated areas with the intention to harm. Often, they are just as frightened as us and maybe lashing out in defence.

We wish the victim a speedy recovery and that the authorities will have success in locating the boar soon.

