Wild Monkeys Spotted At Chongfu School In Yishun

Recently, news of a wild monkey interacting with a student went viral, much to the amusement of Singaporeans.

However, the incident also raised concerns about close interaction with primates as it is dangerous.

This may explain why Chongfu Primary School students promptly secured the doors and windows of the building when they learnt there were wild monkeys on school grounds.

Teachers and students were also told to hide in their classrooms for safety.

3 monkeys locked in Yishun school toilet

According to Shin Min Daily News, a student saw the monkey jumping up the roof of the 4th floor on Thursday (17 Feb). When his friend saw the monkey, he screamed in horror.

There were reportedly 3 monkeys locked in the toilet at one time. They escaped when a security guard opened the toilet door.

The principal then used the internal broadcasting system to instruct teachers to lock the doors and windows of their classrooms to stay safe from the wild animals.

However, students were still allowed to go to the canteen for their meals.

A cleaner shared that authorities were alerted and rushed to the campus to capture the monkeys.

School reminded students to avoid monkeys

Shin Min Daily News also reported that the school had earlier issued a warning to students about wild monkeys during their morning assembly on Wednesday (16 Feb).

They also dispatched staff to guard areas where monkeys frequently lurked.

Keep a safe distance from primates

Schools are expected to be a safe and conducive environment where students can study and take lessons in peace.

This incident is understandably shocking, hence the authorities must ensure everyone’s safety.

Even though wild animals can be cute and fascinating, we urge the public to keep a safe distance if they come across any.

