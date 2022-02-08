Monkeys Take Student’s School Bag In Jurong On 7 Feb

While monkeys can look adorable with their antics, they can also be quite menacing, especially when they get a hold of our belongings.

On Monday (7 Feb), Facebook group SGVirality shared a video of a student ‘negotiating’ with 2 monkeys after they took his school bag.

The student tried to talk to the monkeys, even begging them, but he ran away screaming each time the monkeys approached him.

After many failed attempts, the monkeys finally walked away, allowing him to retrieve his bag.

Student runs away screaming

In the video, we first see the teen talking to some monkeys who had taken his school bag.

1 monkey was fiddling around with it while another seemed to be guarding it, ensuring the student kept his distance.

When the guarding monkey backed off, the boy approached and could be heard saying, “Yes, yes”.

But the “peaceful negotiation” turned chaotic when the monkey lunged at the boy.

The student turned on his heels and sprinted away as he let out a shrill scream.

Realising the monkey wasn’t chasing him, he stopped in his tracks and turned back, determined to retrieve his belongings.

Student successfully retrieves school bag from monkeys

The video then shows the student standing in the background after being chased away a 2nd time. Now, one of the monkeys was seen trying to open the bag.

The student said, “No, no, don’t open”, while wagging his finger at the playful monkey.

The student then tried to ‘strike a bargain’ by giving them a can of coke as a peace offering.

But the monkeys did not take well to this. They both turned around in a slightly aggressive manner, causing him to scream and back off once again.

The student then pleaded with the monkeys, saying his bag contained all his “school stuff” and he desperately needed it back.

Eventually, his perseverance paid off. As if suddenly feeling spooked by something, the monkeys walked away, leaving the bag unattended.

The person behind the camera then urged him to take his things and run.

In one swift movement, the student picked up his bag and file as a monkey returned and chased after him.

It was the perfect ending to the story as he hilariously let out screams along the way.

Boy was trying to pet monkeys

Speaking to MS News, Aniq, the person behind the camera, shared that this incident happened outside Boon Lay Secondary School at around 3pm on Monday (7 Feb).

At that time, he was passing by when he saw the monkeys and wanted to get a picture of them.

That’s when the Westwood Secondary student approached the monkeys. He put his bag and file aside before trying to pet them.

However, one monkey suddenly chased him while the other stayed put near his bag.

After capturing the incident, Aniq posted videos of it on TikTok, but he explained in a follow-up video that Westwood Secondary School requested it to be taken down.

Stay away from monkeys

This was certainly a hilarious encounter that gave netizens much to laugh about. And we’re glad that the student managed to get his belongings back in the end.

But bear in mind that monkeys can turn aggressive when feeling threatened. The National Parks Board (NParks) advises the public not to go near them in the open.

But if they do approach, the best thing to do is look away and back off slowly. NParks also specified that you should not turn away from the monkeys and run.

