PM Lee Hsien Loong Visits Bukit Timah Waterworks With Mdm Ho Ching

Singapore is often known for its majestic cityscapes and modern architecture, but what’s perhaps less seen are the hidden ‘gems’ that lie beneath the ground.

On Tuesday (8 Dec), Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong – along with Mdm Ho Ching – visited the Bukit Timah Waterworks (BTWW) for a tour of our country’s oldest water treatment plant.

Being the avid photographer that he is, PM Lee also captured some incredible shots of BTWW’s eerie and mysterious ambience.

PM Lee visits Bukit Timah Waterworks on 8 Dec

On Tuesday (8 Dec) afternoon, PM Lee gave a teaser of where he was at with a dark “stairways to nowhere” picture.

Later that evening, he shared that he had visited BTWW with his wife Mdm Ho Ching.

Originally built in 1889, PM Lee said the 131-year-old facility – and in particular the water tank – remain in good condition.

Might be repurposed into a visitor centre

Though no longer used as a water treatment plant, BTWW today serves as a relift station helping to increase water pressure to Fort Canning Service Reservoir.

Moving forward, the facility might also be converted into a visitor centre where Singaporeans can enjoy multi-sensory experiences in the huge underground caverns. The authorities are currently studying the feasibility of those plans.

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) also revealed that the “stairway to nowhere” image shared by PM Lee was actually an entrance to the vast clear water tank seen previously.

A refreshing contrast to cityscape images

It’s certainly refreshing to see underground pictures of Singapore, in contrast to the cityscape portraits that we are more accustomed to.

If BTWW is to, in fact, be repurposed into a visitor centre, it’d certainly make for quite an immersive experience, allowing Singaporeans to learn about our history in an iconic site.

Have you uncovered other hidden underground places in Singapore? Share them in the comments below!

