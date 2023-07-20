3 Burmese Workers Found Dead In Car At Johor Rest Stop, Engine Was Still Running

Burmese Workers Pass Away In Johor After Falling Asleep In Car

On 18 July, passers-by came upon three unconscious individuals in a car at a Johor rest stop.

They had reportedly fallen asleep in the enclosed car with the engine on — leading some to suspect that they passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Members of the public broke them out by smashing the windows.

Unfortunately, it was too late and paramedics pronounced the three dead on the spot.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Burmese workers fall asleep and pass away in car at expressway

China Press reported that the incident occurred on 18 July, at Yong Peng rest stop on the North-South Expressway.

Passers-by in the area realised that the car had been parked for quite some time.

Based on witness accounts, the car still had its engine and air-conditioning running at around 9pm.

The Star reported that onlookers suspected something wrong when the car’s three occupants stayed motionless after a while.

They then proceeded to break the windows to unlock the doors and called the police when the three remained unconscious.

Upon arriving at the scene at about 10.10pm, paramedics pronounced all three dead.

The wife of one of the men was present later on in the night as well, according to China Press.

All three of the deceased had been young workers from Myanmar aged between 23 and 27.

Investigations currently ongoing

8world News reported that the two men and the woman were on a return trip back from the Genting Highlands.

The three travellers had then chosen to take a break at the rest stop on the North-South Expressway.

However, they were believed to have fallen asleep while doing so.

According to Malay Mail, authorities suspect that the three victims had died due to carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust fumes.

The local fire and rescue department shared that they received an alert about the incident at 8.59pm.

When they arrived, they found out that the car had its windows closed and doors locked, with the engine and air-conditioner still running.

The firefighters eventually ended their operation at 10.22pm, handing the matter over to the police.

Bodies of three victims undergoing post-mortem autopsy

Local police in the town of Batu Pahat have confirmed that an investigation into the cause of death of the three Myanmar nationals is still ongoing.

However, they have classified the case as a sudden death report based on initial investigations.

Their bodies have been sent to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat for an autopsy.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.