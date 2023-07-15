KTM Train To Make 36 Trips Between S’pore & Johor Daily, New Ferry From Tuas Possible

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

KTM Tebrau Shuttle To Make 36 Train Trips Daily To Improve Rail Connectivity

The congestion at the two land checkpoints between Singapore and Johor Bahru (JB) has become somewhat of a norm lately. To avoid being stuck in it, commuters may consider alternative modes of travel like taking a ferry or Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) train.

Good news for such folks as officials from both Singapore and Johor recently agreed on improving these transportation options.

Plans include increasing the frequency of the KTM Tebrau Shuttle and introducing a new ferry service.

More KTM train trips between Singapore & Johor

Following a meeting on Friday (14 July), the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) agreed to study the establishment of a Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

According to a Ministry of National Development (MND) press release, the JS-SEZ will “drive economic growth” and “improve infrastructure and connectivity”.

To achieve those aims, the committee drew up several plans, including developing joint training programmes and private-sector exchanges. On the transportation front, the Transportation Links Work Group (TLWG) “agreed in principle” to increase the frequency of the KTM Tebrau Shuttle.

Instead of the existing 31 trips, the KTM train will be making 36 trips daily. The schedule will reportedly be available once agencies in Johor and Singapore have worked out the details.

Operators studying feasibility of new ferry service

Besides rail travel, commuting by sea is apparently also an option.

There are currently two routes available:

Singapore – Desaru

Singapore – Tanjung Pengelih

Considering the positive reception from commuters thus far, commercial operators are apparently discussing a possible third service.

The new ferry service will likely ply the waters between Tuas and Puteri Harbour in Kota Iskandar, Johor.

However, details aren’t certain yet as operators have to determine the commercial viability of such a project first.

More transportation options for commuters

Should both the KTM train and ferry service plans proceed, commuters can look forward to more transportation options to travel between Singapore and Johor.

Moreover, they will no longer have to dread the seemingly endless checkpoint jams.

Hopefully, we’ll hear more from the respective authorities soon, so keep an eye out for updates.

