KTM Train Commuters To JB Must Reach Station At Least 20 Mins Early To Clear Immigration Checks

Since the KTM train service between Singapore and Malaysia resumed back in June, it has been the preferred mode of transport for many.

Commuters will have to take note of an important travel requirement. Those travelling by train to Johor Bahru (JB) must arrive at the gate 20 minutes before the departure time. After which, the boarding gates will be closed.

This rule was first announced by KTM in July and has been enforced since 1 Aug.

KTM train commuters must arrive at least 20 minutes early

On 30 Jul, KTM Berhad announced in a Facebook post that the boarding gate would open 40 minutes before departure time for those travelling from Woodlands to JB.

And effective from 1 Aug, the gate will close 20 minutes before departure.

This means travellers must arrive at least 20 minutes early to catch the KTM train.

However, commuters should also consider the time taken to clear tickets, passports, and baggage checks before reaching the gate.

Immigration process held up trains

According to RailTravel Station, the cut-off times were shifted after the KTM train experienced delays due to the immigration process.

This occurred on both the Singapore and Malaysia side. The domino effect meant delays on the following trains arriving.

For those travelling back via train from JB to Woodlands, the boarding cut-off time from JB Sentral remains the same.

The boarding gate opens 30 minutes before departure and will close 10 minutes before departure time.

