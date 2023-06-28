Woman Takes 45-Minute Ferry Ride From S’pore To Johor & Avoids Causeway Jam, 2-Way Ticket Costs S$70

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Woman Takes Ferry To Johor, Beats Causeway Traffic

Singaporeans who often cross the border to Malaysia can relate to finding the jam to and from the checkpoints to be the most dreadful parts of the journey.

One woman has seemingly found an alternative means of travel to skip the jam — and no, it’s not by taking the KTM train.

After successfully taking a ferry from Singapore to Johor, the TikTok user shared a video of the journey on her page.

A round-trip ticket cost her about S$70, and the journey apparently took about 45 minutes.

Woman takes ferry ride from Singapore to Johor

In her video, the OP shared that she collected the tickets for her ferry ride at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal on the day of the trip.

Responding to comments, OP shared that the ferry’s destination was Tanjung Pengelih Ferry Terminal in Pengerang, Johor.

Aboard the ferry, she shared that there were only a few people apart from herself.

Based on her TikTok clip, the ferry looked empty — a far cry from the daily crowd at the JB-Singapore land crossings.

Passengers could enjoy the spacious seats, complete with headrests and armrests.

Unfortunately, the otherwise comfortable trip to Tanjung Pengelih came with one hassle.

According to OP, there is no Grab service there, so those who wish to travel around will have to book a driver or car separately.

Nevertheless, she still managed to maximise her time there.

She visited a traditional biscuit store, dined at a seaside seafood restaurant and even had dessert at a famous cafe.

When afternoon came around, she then took the ferry back to Singapore at about 4pm.

In response to comments, OP shared that a round-trip ticket for the ferry cost her about S$70.

Additionally, each trip apparently took about 45 minutes.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more details and will update the article when she replies.

Netizens joke that Singaporeans may cause jam at sea

In the comments section of her video, many TikTok users were divided over whether the ferry ride was an ideal alternative to land crossings.

Some noted that the ferry ride had a relatively higher cost, and was rather far away from the capital city, Johor Bahru (JB).

On the other hand, others felt paying a premium for extra comfort and saving on waiting time was a decent trade-off to avoid the jam.

Many also quipped that OP should have gatekept the ferry, lest people start flocking to ferry terminals for future visits.

Some even joked that the sea may experience a jam if more people started travelling via the ferries.

Other more seasoned travellers noted that ferry rides to JB from Singapore have been around for a long time.

One also suggested that those who wish to try crossing the border by sea can consider taking a ferry to Waterfront Ferry Terminal outside The Zon duty-free shopping centre.

Singapore woman shares new experience in Johor

That said, the OP mentioned that she had only wanted to share a new experience through the TikTok.

Sure enough, her itinerary is different from the usual shopping one would do in JB.

Would you pay a premium for the comfort and shorter travelling time on your future trips to Johor? Let us know in the comments.

