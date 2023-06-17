Huge Crowd At JB Checkpoint As Commuters Cross The Causeway Over Father’s Day Weekend

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Large Crowd Forms At JB Checkpoint On 16 June

By now, you’d think that we’d be used to seeing huge crowds at the Johor Bahru (JB) checkpoint.

However, photos of the human jam at the checkpoint yesterday (16 June) evening have gone viral on Facebook.

The pictures showed the massive queue at the Sultan Iskandar building — with throngs of people waiting their turn outside the immigration hall.

Apparently, it took about two hours to cross into JB.

Huge crowd at JB checkpoint over Father’s Day weekend

On Friday (16 June) evening, those heading into JB experienced a human jam that caused a delay in their travel time.

Some commuters took to Facebook to document the massive crowd leading up to the arrival hall.

The congestion reportedly began as early as 7pm and stretched into the night till about 11pm.

Based on some pictures, commuters barely had room to move at certain points in the queue.

Safe to say, they were practically squashed like sardines.

At one point in the evening, commuters observed that the staff blocked the escalators leading up to the arrival hall — presumably to ease the congestion there.

In the arrival hall itself, people queued patiently in snaking lines at every counter available.

Commuters queue for hours

8World News reported that it took about two hours to travel from Woodlands to JB.

One user speculated the reason behind such an uncharacteristically large crowd.

They figured that it was because of a combination of reasons from it being a Friday night, to people returning home for Father’s Day.

Meanwhile, others expressed their concern about the dangers of having such a large crowd.

Travel delay due to large crowd at JB checkpoint

Hopefully, the commuters were able to clear customs without any incident.

For the rest of us, perhaps this is a reminder not to travel during peak hours, if we have the choice.

Have you ever been stuck for hours at customs? Share your experience in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.