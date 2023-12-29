Bus Carrying S’pore Passengers Overturns On M’sia Expressway En Route To KL, 3 People Injured

Bus From Singapore to KL Overturns On Expressway & Injures 3 Passengers

On 27 Dec, a bus bound for Kuala Lumpur (KL) from Singapore overturned on an expressway in Malaysia, injuring three passengers.

The local fire and rescue department said that the incident had left three victims trapped within the vehicle.

Upon arrival, firefighters helped them out to safety and transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bus from Singapore to KL overturns

According to The Star, the incident occurred on the morning of 27 Dec, along the North-South Expressway near Simpang Renggam in central Johor.

Renggam Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Abdul Rahim Razali said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 3.54am.

Following which, a fire truck and six firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The overturning of the bus had trapped three passengers within the confines of the vehicle.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters helped them out to safety with the assistance of other passengers.

“The other victims managed to get out of the vehicle with the help of others,” Mr Abdul Rahim said.

Injured passengers transported to hospital

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Abdul Rahim shared that there were 36 passengers on board the bus, with 14 men, 18 women, two boys and two girls, along with one male driver.

“The 36 passengers were all from Singapore and China,” Mr Abdul Rahim said.

“When we arrived, we found that the three injured were at the back of the bus.”

One of the three passengers, a 27-year-old male, had sustained a broken knee. Another woman had sustained a neck injury while the other suffered minor injuries.

Mr Abdul Rahim confirmed that the firefighters carried them out in stretchers. They were then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Other than the three injuries, there were no casualties on board.

It is believed that the 29-year-old bus driver had lost control of the vehicle in the heavy rain and skidded off the road before crashing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.