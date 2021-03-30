Go-Ahead Singapore Installs Solar Panels On Buses For 6-Month Trial

As climate change becomes a prominent issue, Singapore is also taking strides to build a greener, more sustainable future.

This extends from our buildings, food supply, and now, public transport system.

On Tuesday (30 Mar), the first fleet of public buses fitted with solar panels have hit Singapore roads.

Source

As part of a 6-month trial, bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore hopes that this brings about future changes that will make Singapore’s buses even greener.

2 buses on service 15 fitted with solar panels

According to The Straits Times (ST), 2 buses on service 15, which begins and ends at Pasir Ris Interchange, were fitted with solar panels and deployed starting Tuesday (30 Mar).

Source

These solar panels are ultra-thin at only 1.6mm, and are both flexible and shatterproof.

Weighing less than 20kg, they generate up to 1,000 watts of energy.

The panels are fitted on the roofs of the diesel-powered buses, and will generate energy to charge the buses’ batteries, lessening the load on the engines.

The bus battery is typically used for ignition and to provide power to the bus when the engine is turned off.

Each solar panel bus saves 3.7 tonnes of carbon emissions

Installation of these solar panels by Go-Ahead Singapore is expected to save the operator about 1,400 litres of diesel per bus in a year.

This equates to saving 3 to 4% of fuel used by such a bus in a year.

More importantly, it also means a reduction of 3.7 tonnes of carbon emissions per bus per year, reported ST.

According to Go-Ahead Singapore director, with our sunny weather, the solar panels are expected to be even more effective.

Trial hopes to bring long-term changes

The 6-month long trial will assess how well these panels harness solar energy and reduce fuel consumption.

It will also test if the panels are sufficiently robust to withstand Singapore’s blistering temperatures and frequent bus washes.

According to ST, if the trial proves successful, Go-Ahead Singapore will look to install solar panels in more buses, including those running on electrical energy.

Source

After all, fitting these panels in diesel buses will make them more efficient and environmentally friendly.

As a safety precaution, during the first 2 months of the trial, the solar panels will undergo weekly inspections.

Following that, Go-Ahead Singapore will come up with an appropriate inspection schedule.

If the solar panels are eventually deployed on buses, the bus operator is expected to recuperate the cost of the solar panels within 4 years thanks to reduced fuel consumption.

Try to spot these buses

As Singapore works towards more sustainable living, it is encouraging to see such initiatives that bring us closer to our vision as a truly green city.

Let’s hope the trial will be a success and more of such changes will soon be underway.

In the meantime, Easties do look out for these solar panel buses around the area!

Featured images adapted from Facebook.