Cai fan might be many Singaporeans’ go-to meal when looking for something affordable and with decent variety.

But queues at the cai fan stall can get pretty long during peak hours, especially when each customer orders multiple portions.

A skilful cai fan hawker in Singapore has seemingly found a solution to that, having honed his ability to scoop ingredients into several takeaway boxes all at once.

Cai fan hawker balances takeaway boxes effortlessly

In a TikTok video shared by local singer Sam Driscoll, the cai fan hawker effortlessly balances four takeaway boxes on one arm while swiftly adding vegetables into each box.

With a measured pace, he then moves over to the other end of the stall and begins adding the next ingredient.

Remarkably, he never skips a beat or loses control, even with the added challenge of handling multiple takeaway boxes.

The styrofoam boxes appear to contain identical orders. As such, it is uncertain if he applies the same technique when dealing with a variety of dishes.

Hawker’s unique skill leaves netizens in awe

Netizens expressed praise and admiration for the hawker’s unique and adept technique.

With his nimble skill, the often mundane act of ordering takeout is transformed into a spectacular display of dexterity.

Although the location was not specified in the video, a commenter suggested that the cai fan stall might be at Serangoon Circus.

If you’re around the area, attempt to locate the stall and you may be able to see the hawker showcasing his skill in person.

