Man’s Cai Png Costs S$12 After Ordering Fish, Stall Says They Used Fresh Sea Bass

Man Complains Of S$12 Cai Png Order After Ordering Fish

With prices rising due to inflation, accounts of expensive meals at hawker centres have become all too common.

This was the case for a man who ordered a meal from a cai png stall in Jurong. His food cost S$12, and a huge portion of it went to the fish, which was priced at S$8.

When questioned, the stall defended its pricing, explaining that the fish was fresh sea bass.

Cai png order with fish costs S$12, man says it tasted ‘really bad’

On 11 Sep, the man posted an account of the incident to Complaint Singapore on Facebook.

In his caption, he said he bought mixed rice from a stall in Jurong West. He had to fork out S$12 for it as the fish cost S$8.

Speaking to Stomp, he said his wife had ordered the meal for their daughter on the afternoon of 11 Sep.

When she informed him it cost S$12, he confronted the stall. They told him the expensive price was due to the use of fresh sea bass.

However, the man noted that their fish dishes were listed at prices from $2.50 to S$6.

He added that the fish tasted “really bad” and had leathery skin, causing him to suspect it had not been cooked properly and was left out for too long.

“It’s totally unbelievable that they feel it’s all right to charge this amount,” he told Stomp.

When asked how much would be appropriate for such a meal, he said that S$5 or S$9 seemed reasonable considering its sizeable portion.

Customers urged to ask for price of fish dishes before ordering

The Facebook post has since gone viral, gaining over 100 comments. Many agreed with him, saying that such a high price was baffling.

A few users urged him not to order fish from economic rice stalls, as this dish, in particular, can cause the overall price of a meal to increase.

One netizen even joked that the meat must be from Amazon due to its exorbitant cost.

On the other hand, some users pointed out that he should have asked for the price of the fish before placing his order.

Inflation has increased the cost of all products, and a plate of cai png is no exception. All in all, the consensus among netizens was clear — S$8 was way too much for a single piece of sea bass.

This isn’t the first time customers have complained about expensive cai png meals.

In July, a woman was charged S$15 for curry chicken and vegetables at an eatery in Little India. After posting her meal online, many netizens agreed with her that the price was too high and urged her not to order from the stall again.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.