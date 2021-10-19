Car Crashes Into Tampines HDB Void Deck On 18 Oct

When driving, even a small misstep can quickly turn into an accident.

On Monday (18 Oct), a car accidentally crashed into the void deck of a Tampines HDB.

Source

Tampines Town Council said the driver was later conveyed to a hospital.

Source

They also assured residents that the HDB technical team has examined the building structure and found that it has not been affected by the crash.

Car crashes into Tampines HDB & leaves gaping hole in wall

On Monday (18 Oct) afternoon, a car crashed into Block 732A Tampines Street 72.

Source

A gaping hole at the point of impact was also visible on the concrete wall.

A tow truck arrived soon after to pull the car out from the void deck.

Source

Seeing the damages to the car and hearing the sound of metal scraping the floor as the truck dragged it away, it was evident that the collision had been a hard one.

A police car was also on site.

Source

Driver conveyed to Changi General Hospital

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the road traffic accident at about 2.15pm on 18 Oct.

They later conveyed 1 person to Changi General Hospital.

Tampines Town Council shared in a Facebook post that the driver was the casualty in question and that there were no other injuries.

Source

Following the accident, HDB’s technical team came down to access and inspect the building structure, which they later confirmed had not been compromised.

The town council assured that they will update residents if there are any new developments.

Wish the driver a smooth recovery

Thankfully, nobody was walking by at the time of the accident or things could’ve turned out a lot worse.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time so it’s best not to speculate.

We hope the driver did not sustain serious injuries from the accident and MS News wishes them a speedy recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from heng3366 on TikTok and TikTok.