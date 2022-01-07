Singapore Reports 365 New Omicron Cases On 6 Jan

Since late-December, Singapore’s weekly infection growth rate has been rising sharply, and with the Omicron wave soon upon us, this surge seems unlikely to stop anytime soon.

On Thursday (6 Jan), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 813 new Covid-19 cases, including 365 Omicron infections.

Meanwhile, our weekly infection growth rate continues its upward trend and is currently sitting at 1.50.

Singapore records 131 local Omicron cases on 6 Jan

Of the 813 new cases reported on Thursday (6 Jan), 404 were in the community. The remaining cases include 390 imported ones and 19 from workers’ dormitories.

Of the 813 cases, 365 are of the Omicron variant. The majority, or 234 of them, are imported.

131 of the Omicron infections reported are local cases.

Weekly infection growth rate continues to rise

Our weekly infection growth rate continues to rise and is sitting at 1.50 as of Thursday (6 Jan).

To put things into perspective, the figure means that the number of cases over the past 7 days is 50% higher than that over the previous 7 days.

This is also the 3rd consecutive day that our growth rate is above 1.0.

Previously, the authorities had used the number as a key indicator to help them decide whether to ease Covid-19 measures.

A figure below 1.0, which indicates a decline in cases, was identified as a key requirement for rules to be relaxed.

MTF warns of imminent Omicron wave

During the recent multi-ministry task force (MTF) press conference, the co-chairs warned Singapore residents of an imminent Omicron wave.

Most worryingly, the new wave could be “much bigger” than the Delta wave we faced last year.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mak even said that in the worst-case scenario, Singapore could be looking at about 15,000 infections daily — about 3 times the number of cases during the peak of the Delta wave.

The silver lining, however, is that a lower proportion of patients have fallen severely ill from the Omicron variant, as compared to the Delta strain.

Of the 2,252 Omicron cases as of 5 Jan, only 3 required oxygen supplementation.

Important for us to continue practising social responsibility

With the Omicron wave soon upon us, the increase in cases shouldn’t be too surprising.

Nonetheless, we should all continue to practise social responsibility and do our part to protect those around us.

As for those who have not received their booster shots, it might be wise to get them ASAP to ensure a higher level of protection against the coronavirus.

