Clementi Stray Cat Attacks Owner Who Shielded Her Dog, Woman Suffers 10cm Scratch

Clementi Cat Charges Toward Dog & Attacks Its Elderly Owner

On Christmas morning, a woman and her family decided to take their pet dog out for a walk in the Clementi neighbourhood park.

However, their peaceful walk was disrupted when a stray cat rushed toward her dog and later attacked her.

She was left with multiple deep scratches, including one that was about 10cm long.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 60-year-old said the scratches were “extremely painful” and later got treated for her injuries at a clinic.

Cat attacks dog owner

At about 8.50am on 25 Dec, Mdm Zhou (transliterated from Chinese) and her family were out on a walk with their dog.

After visiting a supermarket, they decided to head to the fitness corner near Block 420 Clementi Avenue 1.

However, before they could even use the equipment, the stray cat came charging toward their dog. Startled, their dog let out a few barks.

Seeing this, Mdm Zhou picked her dog up to protect it. But because of this, the cat attacked her instead.

Immediately, her family tried to scare the cat off with a walking cane.

They even tried throwing their 1kg of freshly bought prawns in its direction. But none of their measures worked, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Recounting the harrowing experience, Mdm Zhou said it was extremely painful when the cat jumped and grabbed onto her.

She said the cat was “very fierce” and its hairs stood on end.

Eventually, the cat backed down when a woman, who happened to be a cat feeder, walked by.

Suffered 10cm-long scratch

In pictures provided by Mdm Zhou, her left leg suffered several scratches and her pants were also torn by the cat’s claws.

Shin Min Daily News reported that there were many wounds, including a 10cm-long scratch.

She later visited a clinic and the doctor gave her painkillers as well as injections to reduce the inflammation.

The doctor told her the gash on the back of her left foot was especially deep and disinfected all her wounds.

Mdm Zhou said while the wounds still hurt, the painkillers helped her to get some sleep.

Warns public to be wary of feral cat

It was only after the incident that Mdm Zhou learned from the cat feeder that the particular cat that attacked her was a feral cat.

“I’ve lived here for 11 years, this is the first time something like that happened,” said Mdm Zhou.

Nonetheless, she is thankful that her injuries were not that serious.

When reporters visited the Clementi park on Monday (26 Dec), they easily found the cat.

According to Shin Min Daily News, whenever someone passed by, the cat would stare at them.

Several plastic bowls were also in the area and are believed to be used to feed the cat.

Although her papillon dog escaped the incident unscathed, to date, Mdm Zhou said it still shows signs of fear.

Prior to the incident, she claimed her dog did not bark at the cat. The cat had simply charged toward it unprovoked.

While Mdm Zhou’s injuries were minor, she said it would be unimaginable if the cat had attacked a child.

Mdm Zhou then warned the public to be vigilant when passing by the area, especially parents with children.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.