Community Cat Guards Panther’s Memorial In Boon Lay, Animal Lovers Encouraged To Check Its Safety

Community Cat Guards Panther’s Memorial In Boon Lay

Following the tragic death of the community cat in Boon Lay, residents have set up a memorial to pay their tributes.

The cat, who was affectionately known as Panther, was thrown off the 22nd floor of a block by a young boy.

Recently, some animal lovers found another community cat guarding Panther’s memorial, raising concerns for its safety.

Boon Lay residents set up memorial for panther

On 17 Dec, TikTok user @ummycaty posted a video of the makeshift memorial for Panther.

Initially, the makeshift memorial included Panther’s cardboard bed, a small dish and a bouquet of flowers.

Less than a week later, the area was overflowing with bouquets, flowers, canned cat food and even stuffed animals.

Community cat guards Panther’s memorial in Boon Lay

In a Facebook post in the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats group, a user shared a photo of another community cat at the memorial site.

The cat seems to be ‘guarding’ Panther’s memorial, as if it knew the horrible incident its friend endured.

The cat appeared to have been there for several days, as a netizen spotted it in the area over the weekend.

They described the cat as docile, with an allegedly sad expression on its face.

However, several netizens expressed their concern for its safety, especially during the afternoons.

They emphasised that residents should help look out for the cat as well.

Another netizen worried for the safety of the cats in the area, as the boy has not been taken into custody, according to latest reports by Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Hope such incidents will not happen again

Panther’s tragic death came as a shock to many, especially with the harrowing footage of the incident.

Hopefully, now that everyone is likely on higher alert, they can keep a closer watch over their community cats and keep them safe.

We also hope that the boy who committed the act feels remorseful and gets the help he needs if he requires it.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.