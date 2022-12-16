Petition Seeking Justice For Boon Lay Cat Has Over 26K Signatures Currently, AVS Investigating

Petition Seeks Justice For Boon Lay Cat, AVS Asks Public Not To Speculate On Case

Not just cat lovers, but many Singaporeans were chilled to the bone by recent footage of a boy throwing a cat from an HDB block in Boon Lay.

Feeling outraged at the senseless act, more than 26,000 have now signed a petition seeking justice for the cat.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) has said that the case is under investigation.

Petition over Boon Lay cat has over 26,000 signatures

The petition, hosted on Change.org, was started by a netizen named Nadya Im from Singapore on Thursday (16 Dec).

They noted that the cat involved was an old docile community cat who was thrown from the 22nd floor to his death. A loud bang was heard shortly after, presumably from the cat landing.

“What kind of monsters are we living with?” they questioned.

As of Saturday (17 Dec) morning, the petition had already gained more than 26,000 signatures.

Netizens have various reasons for signing

Among the reason signatories gave for signing was that they wanted to see the authorities take action.

They felt the boy and his parents must be held responsible, even if the boy is a minor.

Others were concerned that if no action is taken now, there’s no telling whether the boy will escalate towards actions on humans.

One netizen was also of the opinion that Singapore needs better laws on animal welfare.

Investigations ongoing: AVS

So far, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore said they had escalated the matter to the authorities.

Similarly, the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) has also assisted caregivers in filing a report with AVS.

In turn, AVS has said that investigations into the case are ongoing, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

AVS group director Jessica Kwok said AVS doesn’t condone the mistreatment of animals, adding,

We ask the public not to speculate on the details of the case and allow investigations to run their proper course.

Boy reportedly hasn’t been arrested

It appears that some preliminary steps have been taken, though.

CWS board member Rifdi Rafiuddin told ST that the police have spoken to the boy in the video.

SPCA executive director Aarthi Sankar also said that SPCA members have visited the boy’s family.

However, the boy has not yet been arrested or taken into custody, ST reported.

In the meantime, the public has been urged to stop circulating the video of the incident due to its distressing nature.

To check out and/or sign the petition, visit Change.org here.

