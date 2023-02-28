Cat Called Samseng Caught Pooping In HDB Corridor & Biting Pigeons, Owner Asked To Discipline Pet

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Chonky Cat Called Samseng Caught 3 Times For Different Misdeeds

Felines are characterised as rather tame and calm animals. However, like all other animals, they can also have mischievous sides to them.

In particular, Samseng the cat has been caught frolicking around outside its residence in Singapore and causing various forms of mischief thrice.

The feline’s ‘offences’ include biting and killing a white pigeon, as well as defecating in the HDB corridor.

Samseng the cat caught red-handed killing pigeon & defecating in corridor

Posting in the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook group, a resident shared that Samseng is a rehomed feline that was recently spayed.

Though the term ‘spaying‘ may indicate that the cat is female, the OP didn’t confirm this in the post.

What the OP did confirm was that Samseng has been up to some mischief in the neighbourhood.

The feline was apparently caught roaming around and even defecating in the HDB corridor.

The OP also nicknamed the cat a “pigeon chaser”, as the uncouth feline allegedly bit a white pigeon to death on one occasion.

Hilariously, the cat’s name is ‘Samseng’, a Malay term referring to a gangster.

Owner urged to mesh up unit & keep cat indoors

In her post, the OP warned that Samseng may be trapped again should it get into any more trouble.

The OP called for the owner to keep Samseng indoors with their unit meshed up, and ended her post with a grave, “Next round it (Samseng) may not go home.”

Despite the gravity of the warning, it’s unclear if the OP is joking or means it seriously.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information and will update the article accordingly if she gets back.

Meanwhile, residents who may encounter problematic felines like Samseng in their HDB corridors may consider any of the following methods to discourage cats from loitering.

According to the Cat Welfare Society, there are various ways to keep cats away without potentially harming them.

That being said, let’s hope that Samseng will start behaving soon or simply stop loitering in the corridor too often to avoid getting into trouble.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.