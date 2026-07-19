Customer allegedly finds cockroach inside fried rice bought from Kampung Admiralty restaurant

Customer alleges finding cockroach in fried rice from Kampung Admiralty restaurant

A customer has alleged that he found a cockroach inside a packet of fried rice purchased from a restaurant at Kampung Admiralty.

Cockroach allegedly found in fried rice

The incident was shared in a TikTok video on 12 July.

The Original Poster (OP) also tagged the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) in the caption.

An 11-second video showed a takeaway container of fried rice that seemed half-eaten. A close-up reveals the presence of a cockroach among the rice.

The insect also appeared to be missing the lower part of its body, with its head and legs clearly visible.

The OP wrote “Yassin at Kampung Admiralty” in the caption, suggesting that the fried rice was purchased from the eatery located in Kampung Admiralty.

However, he did not state when the food was purchased and whether he had provided feedback to the restaurant.

Netizens concerned by alleged hygiene lapse

The TikTok post has since drawn comments from netizens expressing concern over the alleged discovery.

A netizen said they had also experienced the same issue before and have since stopped patronising the restaurant.

A commenter wondered why the restaurant is still in operation, calling it “disgusting” and unhygienic.

A TikTok user who claims to be a regular customer expressed disbelief after seeing the video.

Another netizen shared that they had seen another social media post that allegedly mentioned rats spotted in the same restaurant.

OP was almost done before spotting cockroach

The OP, Qamar, 40, told MS News that the incident occurred on 11 July at about 7.24pm.

“I had ordered three portions of cockle fried rice from Yassin Kampung via GrabFood,” he said.

Qamar, an assistant warehouse manager, shared that he was about three-quarters done with his fried rice when he spotted the cockroach.

“I started thinking, ‘did I just eat the other part of the cockroach’s body?'” he said.

He then started to vomit out everything he ate.

Would never patronise the restaurant again

Qamar shared that he felt “terribly disgusted” and would never patronise the restaurant again.

A first-time customer of the eatery, he has since reported the incident via GrabFood and obtained a full refund on 12 July.

He also said that his friends allegedly had a similar experience just a day before, finding a “fried mini cockroach” in their seafood fried rice from the same place.

MS News has also reached out to SFA and Yassin Kampung for comment.

Also read: Rat spotted inside Kampung Admiralty restaurant, with more allegedly at hawker centre upstairs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @taksunattakape on TikTok.