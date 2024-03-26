Kampong Gelam Bazaar vendor serves cease & desist letter to TikToker who slammed stall with ‘brutally honest’ reviews

Kampong Gelam Bazaar vendor serves cease & desist letter to TikToker

On Saturday (23 March), TikTok user @gunbuttock was served a cease and desist letter from a law firm engaged by local bazaar stall Frank on Wheels.

In the letter, the creator was accused of making defamatory and inaccurate remarks about the stall’s offerings at the Kampong Gelam Bazaar.

The client also demanded an immediate public apology from the creator.

TikToker allegedly made ‘defamatory and false’ remarks

In the cease and desist letter, Abdul Rahman Law Corporation accused the TikToker of making a “defamatory and false statement” about their client’s stall, Frank on Wheels.

The law firm stated that the stall’s reputation was affected by the TikTok user’s review in which he said the stall was “overcharging their customers and engaging in suspicious business practices.”

Additionally, the letter referenced another two TikTok slideshows that the user posted, which compiled “negative comments” from the initial clip.

The law firm claimed that the TikTok user’s action has “incited hatred and made viral hate comments” to the extent that one of their clients’ names was revealed, worsening the harm.

Demands public apology from reviewer

In light of the situation, the lawyers are demanding a public apology from the TikTok user.

The law firm also demanded a sign apology from the food reviewer.

The lawyers warned that their client may proceed to take legal action if the TikTok user fails to acknowledge or respond to the letter within 14 days.

TikTok user in talks with lawyers

Speaking to MS News, the TikTok user shared that he’s speaking to lawyers to seek help with the situation.

In his latest post, however, the user questioned:

How can leveraging power to silence someone, simply because of a disagreement with their opinion, be justified?

“This is why influencers cannot be brutally honest,” he added.

TikTok food reviewer posts “brutally honest” review about Kampong Gelam Bazaar stall

The incident started when TikTok user @gunbuttock posted a “brutally honest” review of the stall’s Cheezy Crab Fries with Turkey Bacon.

He claimed that the snack was merely “basic fries with cheese sauce” with “the tiniest bit of crab stick on top.”

Moreover, according to him, the smoke was also “just dry ice”. Thus, he implored customers not to purchase the fries, which cost S$11.90.

