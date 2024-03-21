Kampong Gelam Bazaar vendor lashes back at TikTok food reviewer, receives criticisms online

Owner of Kampong Gelam Bazaar stall criticised for complaining about food review

Tik Tok user Gunbuttock recently posted a “brutally honest review” of the food vendors at the 2024 Kampong Gelam Bazaar which has ruffled the feathers of a particular stall owner.

Seemingly offended by the review, the owner left a rather scathing comment on the post.

The vendor has since received backlash from netizens for its passive-aggressive remarks.

‘Brutally honest review’ upsets Kampong Gelam Bazaar stall owner

Posting last Monday (11 March), Gunbuttock provided a “brutally honest review” of this year’s Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar.

The first vendor to be reviewed was one that sold Cheeszy Crab Fries with Turkey Bacon.

Claiming to be Singapore’s “only smokey fries”, the stall’s unique product received a lot of attention online.

However, Gunbuttock shared that the snack was “just basic fries with cheese sauce” with “a tiniest bit of crab stick”.

“For S$11.90, please don’t bother wasting your money,” he said.

He also pointed out the smoke in the “smokey fries” was “just dry ice” in a bottle attached to the side of the box. There was thus nothing smoked about the fries and it was “purely just for aesthetics”.

He gave the fries a one out of 10, adding the phrase “sad out of 10” to a clip of the stall.

Bazaar stall owner responds to review

A day later, GunButtock posted another Tik Tok video, this time with screenshots of comments from someone claiming to be the stall owner, though under a different username.

The owner complained about the food review, questioning GunButtock’s use of the term “basic”.

One comment read: “What do you mean by basic fries? So the fries you eat at hawker are different?”

They also confirmed the smoke was for “aesthetic” purposes and not consumption.

The owner agreed that customers are entitled to their opinions, but was adamant GunButtock should have approached them with the review instead of posting it on social media.

“I don’t want a 10/10 I just wanted him to let us know if the food is not good,” they said in a reply to another user.

Netizens welcome honest review

In light of the responses, the stall owner received backlash from other Tik Tok users, with many saying reviewers are entitled to their own opinion.

Some said the owner’s comments were “passive-aggressive”.

A few understood the challenges of owning a food stall but agreed not everyone is expected to give positive reviews.

Despite the complaints from the vendor, many enjoyed the honest reviews.

Heated debates aside, GunButtock shared that he will continue posting honest reviews.

MS News has reached out to the vendor for comments.

