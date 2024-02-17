Kampong Gelam to host Ramadan bazaar from 2 Mar 2024, will feature more than 100 stalls

Kampong Gelam will host Ramadan bazaar from 2 March to 5 April 2024

For those who enjoyed last year’s Kampong Gelam Bazaar, the event will return to the precinct from 2 March to 5 April this year with the theme ‘Gemilang Kampong Gelam’.

It will start a week before the Muslim fasting month begins, and will operate from 2pm to 11pm daily.

Besides its usual delicacies and handicrafts, the bazaar also has much to offer in the way of live cooking shows and performances by artistes such as Taufik Batisah and Alif Satar.

In a release seen by MS News, this year’s Ramadan bazaar at Kampong Gelam will be in partnership with 107 local vendors.

The festivities will begin on 2 March, with 5 April being the last day of the bazaar.

Similar to last year’s iteration, the bazaar will have food and beverage offerings as well as retail vendors.

This year, there will be more than 100 stalls with about 80 dedicated to selling food and drinks and the rest for retail, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Mainstays at the bazaar such as food trucks and vendors such as Broti and Kream are returning as well.

Spanning the breadth of Kandahar Street, Muscat Street, and Baghdad Street, visitors can munch on their treats while taking a walk around the area.

In addition, there will be live cooking shows for those looking for a bit of entertainment.

Malaysian artistes Tomok and Alif Satar, as well as Singaporean singer Taufik Batisah, will also be performing live.

One Kampong Gelam has said that stall rental prices will have a maximum of S$13,800 for food and beverage vendors, per ST.

Meanwhile, retail vendors will be charged a maximum of S$3,500 for stall rental.

Sultan Mosque to showcase light projections, among other entertainment options

As the Sultan Mosque celebrates its bicentennial this year, light projections of archival images highlighting its 200-year history will be shown every Friday to Sunday from 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, at Sultan Gate Park, visitors can hunker down at the open-air screening sessions of local documentaries and web series covering topics such as taboo, travel, and horror nights.

These nightly screenings will be from 5.30pm to 10pm.

The Ramadan celebrations at Kampong Gelam will also involve a mass iftar on 23 March along Arab Street, which will remain closed on the day itself to allow an expected 1,500 visitors to attend.

Additionally, more than 200 bikers will be riding from Ford Road to Kampong Gelam on 17 March and 23 March. This is in partnership with Chiongster Motorsport.

“The upcoming Ramadan celebration looks to rally different communities, racial and religious groups to come together and celebrate the rich heritage of the iconic cultural district,” said Zaki Ma’arof, Chairman of One Kampong Gelam.

“With the support and collaborative effort of our committee members of different races and religions, the iconic Ramadan event captures the essence of unity in diversity, inspiring other communities to prioritise inclusivity and harmony in their own initiatives.”

700,000 visitors are expected to attend the bazaar in 2024. Last year, more than 650,000 visitors attended the fair.

