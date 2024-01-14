Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar Will Begin On 8 Mar With 500 Stalls Open Till Midnight Daily

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar Will Run From 8 Mar To 10 Apr 2024 Morning

The fasting month of Ramadan has been getting earlier each year, with Muslims marking the occasion in March 2024. Each year too, Singaporeans look forward to the bazaar at Geylang Serai, where they can enjoy a wide array of food while shopping for festive necessities.

This year, the event will be happening from 8 March to 10 April, according to BERITA Mediacorp.

Although the bazaar will have fewer stalls, it still promises to be one full of excitement.

Ramadan & Hari Raya bazaar at Geylang Serai returns on 8 Mar 2024

Minister of State and Wisma Geylang Serai’s (WGS) lead advisor Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim first shared the news about the bazaar in a Facebook post on Friday (12 Jan).

In the post, he shared that Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai 2024 will start on 8 Mar, which is a Friday.

While the end date is 9 Apr, BERITA Mediacorp reported that the bazaar will open throughout the night that night — which will be the eve of Hari Raya — till 6am the next morning (10 Apr).

On other days, it’ll run from 10am to 11.59pm daily. That’s plenty of time for folks to drop by to break their fast or grab a bite after their nightly prayers.

150 stalls selling strictly halal F&B options

Perhaps in light of concerns from previous years, the organisers are a little stricter about halal food options this time.

Among the 500 stalls at the event, 150 will be selling food and drinks. Every F&B stall will be required to have at least one of the following:

Halal certification

A Muslim owner

Approval by a halal certification consultant

F&B vendors must also offer two products priced at S$3 each to provide visitors with affordable options.

BERITA Mediacorp noted that the total number of stalls is less than the 700 stalls at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar in 2022. Nevertheless, the event will still be as bright and festive as always, judging from the setup sketches.

With seemingly lots of seats and tables, visitors can hopefully enjoy their food in comfort. Here’s looking forward to the bazaar come March.

