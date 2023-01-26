Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar To Return With 700 Stalls, Will Open Till Midnight Daily

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar Returns On 17 Mar

After a two-year hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar made a return last year, albeit on a smaller scale.

Now that Covid-19 has receded into the background, the Ramadan Bazaar this year will reportedly feature 700 stalls — ten times the number last year.

Running from 10am to midnight daily, the bazaar will operate from 17 Mar to 22 Apr 2023.

In case you’re not counting, that’s a total of 36 days — the longest duration the festive bazaar will be around for.

Food at Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar will be affordable

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday (26 Jan), Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said that affordability will be a key consideration for visitors.

According to The Straits Times (ST), each F&B outlet at the bazaar would have a “sample size” item priced at S$4.

As for rental expenses, retail and F&B stalls can reportedly expect to pay up to S$15,000 and S$19,000 respectively for the whole duration of the bazaar.

Cheaper rentals for local entrepreneurs from S$55/day

The bazaar often sees the participation of overseas vendors, but local entrepreneurs will get the spotlight this year.

In the vicinity of Wisma Geylang Serai will be Souq City, where they can market their wares.

Rent for stalls in the area will apparently cost S$55 a day.

Home-based businesses that sprang up during the pandemic, in particular, will stand to benefit greatly from this space.

Designated space for donations like food & clothing for Hari Raya

Souq City will also feature community shelves for people to donate non-perishable halal food and clothing for Hari Raya. This, Assoc Prof Faishal explains, is to encourage the spirit of giving.

Besides the typical retail, food, and donation booths, visitors can look forward to the Street Bazaar, which will feature interactive art installations.

Mesmerising works include an ongoing showcase by local graffiti artist Slac Satu, who will be spray painting across a different panel throughout Ramadan.

For those who may be visiting for the first time, here’s the rough location where you’ll find the bazaar:



Ramadan Bazaar @ Geylang Serai

Address: Geylang Serai

Event dates: 17 Mar – 22 Apr 2023

Operating hours: 10am – 11.59pm daily

Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar Station

Looking forward to more exciting celebrations

Chinese New Year (CNY) has already returned to normal, with crowds flocking Chinatown in preparation for the festivities.

The fasting month of Ramadan and subsequently Hari Raya Puasa will likely be no different, as people go all out to celebrate the way they did before the pandemic.

So, if you’re thinking of joining in, do expect crowds in the area and brace yourselves.

That aside, we hope the event will go smoothly so everyone can have a positive experience.

