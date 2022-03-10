Ramadan Bazaar May Return To Geylang Serai In 2022

For the Muslim community in Singapore, the Ramadan Bazaar at Geylang Serai used to be the event of the year, with its colourful lights and scrumptious street food.

Unfortunately, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put the event on pause for the past 2 years.

Good news for fans of the bazaar this year though, as the event seems set to return soon.

BERITAmediacorp announced yesterday (9 Mar) that the Ramadan Bazaar will likely happen this year, at its usual location.

However, it will probably be on a much smaller scale than before. Restrictions will also be in place to guarantee public health safety.

Ramadan Bazaar may return in Apr 2022

In a report on Wednesday (9 Mar), BERITAmediacorp stated that the annual Ramadan Bazaar at Geylang Serai could be returning this year, after a 2-year suspension.

According to them, should the event go on, it will likely happen from 2 Apr-2 May 2022 within and around Wisma Geylang Serai (WGS).

Source

Due to public safety concerns, it will be held on a much smaller scale than before.

However, organisers warn that the bazaar may be cancelled if pandemic conditions worsen over the next few months.

Cure bazaar blues with street food & shopping

Prior to the pandemic, the Ramadan Bazaar was one of the main events to look forward to every year.

Many Singaporeans of all backgrounds would flock to Geylang Serai to try the wide variety of food, purchase all sorts of unique items, and bask in the festive atmosphere.

Since pasar malams aren’t back yet, this could be a precious opportunity to dig into Ramly burgers again, or other tantalising treats like dendeng.

In recent years, the bazaar has also become famous for its mouthwatering selection of Instagram-worthy ‘hipster foods’. For example, Rainbow Works was immensely popular for its selection of aesthetically beautiful drinks.

In addition to delicacies, the bazaar also hosted stalls selling traditional knick-knacks like bags, home accessories, clothes, and much more.

Source

Carrying a wide variety of products in one place, it’s understandable why families like to do their Hari Raya prep there.

Truly, the bazaar was an event that brought Singaporeans together, providing a place for families and friends to enjoy themselves.

Hope the Ramadan Bazaar will proceed smoothly

After the anxiety of the past few years, this highly anticipated bazaar will surely be a much-needed relief.

Although at a smaller scale, the it will still undoubtedly bring us the same joy it did before.

We can only hope that the event will proceed as planned, as it has indeed been far too long since we’ve had a taste of the bazaar’s uniquely delicious street food.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Choo Yut Shing on Flickr.