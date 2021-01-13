Geylang Ramadan Bazaar Cancelled For The 2nd Year Running

As we’re deep in the throes of Phase 3, Singaporeans may be looking forward to restrictions easing, especially for social events. Sadly for the annual Ramadan Bazaar at Geylang Serai, things don’t seem to be changing.

In light of the still uncertain Covid-19 situation, the bazaar will be cancelled for the second year running.

Wisma Geylang Serai cancels bazaar ahead of event

According to Berita Harian (BH), Wisma Geylang Serai (WGS) has gone ahead and cancelled the bazaar this year.

The move is in light of the changing Covid-19 situation here. A spokesperson told BH that,

For residents’ safety, the Geylang Serai Hari Raya Bazaar organised by WGS willl be held online this year, via a new digital platform.

Therefore, the bazaar won’t disappear completely, rather that it’ll be a virtual event instead. WGS will release more information closer to the platform’s launch.

Festive lights will still be up as usual

One thing that the pandemic won’t change is the annual Hari Raya light-up in the area.

BH reports that the lights will be up along Geylang Road and Sims Avenue from 9 Apr to 23 May.

Those who miss the festive atmosphere and wish to soak a little bit of it in can thus head down once they’re ready.

Safe & happy celebrations for everyone

Since we’re all aware of the still developing pandemic situation, news like this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

No doubt, important occasions will be different, but at least we can spend them with our closest family and a few more friends.

Let’s hope things will get better soon, so we can celebrate events freely and happily like we used to.

