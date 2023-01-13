SPF May Lock Down Areas In Chinatown If Crowds Exceed Capacity During CNY Bazaar

Large Crowds Expected In Chinatown For CNY Bazaar, Police May Lock Down Certain Areas

With Chinese New Year (CNY) just a little over a week away, Chinatown has been bustling with activity.

One of the events in the area is the Chinese New Year Bazaar, which is happening from now until 21 Jan aka CNY eve.

As large crowds are expected during this period, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has announced heightened security measures.

This will come in the form of additional police officers, auxiliary police officers, and security officers.

The police may also lock down specific areas if necessary.

Temple street in Chinatown blocked off from vehicular traffic

According to a press release, Temple Street will be closed to vehicular traffic till 21 Jan for the CNY Bazaar during the following periods:

Mondays to Thursdays — 3pm to 11pm

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays — 12pm to 12am

On Jan 21, the eve of CNY, the street will be closed from 10am to 2am the following day.

Only police and emergency vehicles will have access to the street during the closure. Auxiliary police officers will be present to assist and direct motorists.

Authorities will also strictly enforce parking restrictions and any vehicles found obstructing traffic will be towed.

Authorities may lock down parts of Chinatown if overcrowded

As Chinatown MRT station may be crowded, commuters are advised to consider using the Maxwell MRT station as an alternative.

Additionally, members of the public can check the Crowd@Chinatown website to view real-time crowd levels and avoid crowded areas.

The map will be available on computers and mobile devices from 6pm between Jan 13 and 15, as well as Jan 20 and 21.

Additionally, the police may implement diversions to access the Chinese New Year Bazaar.

This includes lockdowns in specific areas if crowd safety thresholds are reached.

Police officers on site will then provide instructions for alternative routes and advise folks not to attempt to enter crowded or closed-off areas.

SPF shares tips to remain safe in Chinatown during festive season

The authorities are expecting large crowds, so they’ve advised members of the public to safeguard their belongings and be vigilant against molesters and pickpockets.

The police have also included a list of tips:

Take care of your belongings at all times

Be cautious when approached by strangers

Abstain from carrying large amounts of cash or wearing excessive jewellery

Sling your bag in front of you and ensure it is closed at all times

Avoid keeping your wallet in your back pocket

Avoid contact with or confronting unruly crowds

Approach police officers or dial ‘999’ for urgent assistance

The police have also advised everyone to report any suspicious activities either through the various hotlines or online at the website here.

Featured image adapted from Thanathip Moolvong on Flickr.

