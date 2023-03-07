Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar Has Food Trucks & Light Shows, Celebrate Festivities With Loved Ones

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar Returns In 2023

As Covid-19 becomes a distant memory for most in Singapore, public events and festivals are returning in full force.

This year, Singaporeans can enjoy more Ramadan bazaars in all their glory, including the main ones at Geylang Serai and Kampong Gelam.

Come Wednesday (15 Mar), the sprawling Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar will open its grounds to the masses.

Boasting over 100 food and retail booths, the bazaar, dubbed ‘Raikan Cahaya Ramadan’, also has live music and light shows.

Bazaar has over 80 food stalls with dining areas

No bazaar is complete without food, and needless to say, this one has plenty to offer.

According to a press release, hungry visitors can look forward to food trucks and outdoor grills.

These are among the 86 offerings available at this year’s bazaar.

Apart from traditional delights such as kuih raya and satay, visitors can also choose from more modern fare such as hotdogs.

To enhance the visitor experience, diners who want to rest their weary legs have the option to do so at the mezzanine seats.

Otherwise, they can also dine alfresco at the bazaar’s outdoor seating space.

Be entertained by light shows & live music

Apart from the food, visitors can expect a festival-esque atmosphere with live music and light shows.

This year, the bazaar boasts two light shows on Fridays and Saturdays, featuring both projection and aerial lighting.

Come nightfall, visitors can witness vivid patterns and colours projected onto the facade of Sultan Mosque.

Other than the projections, visitors only need to look up to admire the LED kites floating above the Sultan Gate event ground.

For the more musically inclined, head down to the main stage by the Baghdad Street carpark where there’ll be a lineup of performances.

If you’re planning to soak up the festive atmosphere in the area, here’s how to get there:



Raikan Cahaya Ramadan @ Kampong Gelam

Date: 15 Mar-16 Apr 2023

Nearest MRT: Bugis, Rochor & Jalan Besar Stations

More details about the food and retail vendors will be available closer to the event date, so follow Kampong Gelam on Instagram for the latest updates.

Kampong Gelam Bazaar returns for month-long festivities

Jointly organised by One Kampong Gelam and Singapore Tourism Board, the bazaar will be held from 15 Mar to 16 Apr.

Apart from food and entertainment, the event encourages visitors to share the blessings of Ramadan with the less fortunate.

For example, the bazaar will host a mass Iftar along Arab Street on 1 Apr.

Those interested can purchase tables for their own Iftar or pay it forward to the beneficiaries of the Mosque Sultan Community Chest and Jalan Besar GRC.

The event will also have a community charity drive from 7 Apr to 16 Apr. Visitors can donate pre-loved items and essential goods.

Will you be joining in on the festivities at Kampong Gelam? Let us know in the comments.

