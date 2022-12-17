Changing Lanes Without Signalling In M’sia & Causing Accidents May Cost Up To S$3K Fine

Drivers Who Change Lanes Without Signalling & Cause Accidents In Malaysia May Face Up To 1 Year’s Jail

Many Singaporeans may opt to drive whenever they’re visiting Malaysia, given the convenience and flexibility.

While driving in another country can be a very different experience, some safety regulations still apply, such as signalling when changing lanes.

Recently, the Malaysian police issued a reminder about the severity of causing a road accident due to failure to signal while changing lanes.

The traffic offence reportedly comes with a fine of up to S$3,071 (RM10,000) and a jail sentence of up to a year.

Malaysian police warn motorists against changing lanes without signalling

Earlier this week, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) issued an advisory on Facebook about the traffic offence.

In the post, they warned that accidents often happen as a result of drivers not signalling when they’re changing directions.

Besides causing accidents, PDRM also said that such reckless driving habits can cause “serious injuries” to other road users.

Offenders face up to S$3,071 fine & 1 year’s jail

PDRM warned that motorists who cause “serious injury”, from an accident that arose due to them not signalling when switching lanes, can be charged under the Road Transport Act.

This is among five major traffic offences that must be ‘settled’ in court, according to New Straits Times.

If found guilty, offenders face a fine between S$1,536 (RM5,000) and S$3,071 (RM10,000). They may also find themselves behind bars for up to one year.

