Driver Gets Traffic Police Warning For Not Signalling At Toa Payoh

While preparing for their driving tests, students are especially careful to engage the signals whenever they’re turning or changing lanes.

Yet for some reason, many seem to forget to do so once they’ve obtained their driving licences.

Recently, a driver took to Facebook to share about a warning slip he obtained for failing to signal while driving in Toa Payoh.

Many netizens have since reacted to the post, asking for stricter enforcement measures against drivers who do not signal their intentions properly on the roads.

Driver gets warning letter for not signalling at Toa Payoh

On Saturday (18 Sep), Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a picture of an advisory notice recently issued to a driver.

According to the Traffic Police (TP), the recipient of the letter had apparently failed to signal his intentions while driving along Toa Payoh Lorong 2.

Though no ‘summon action’ was taken against the driver for the offence, TP warned that this might not be the case for future traffic offences.

The offence could have resulted in a $100 fine.

Netizens call for stiffer fines

Netizens have since flocked to the post voicing their concerns about such errant driving behaviour.

This Facebook user said it’s not that hard to signal one’s intention and wasn’t sure why many drivers fail to do so in Singapore.

Another netizen from the same camp suggested implementing harsher fines to deter such behaviour.

This netizen offered his views and said some drivers might be hesitant to signal given other motorists’ inclination to block their path when the signal lights come on.

Signal your intentions when on the road

Driving on Singapore’s busy roads will always come with its fair share of risks, but the situation is even worse if motorists don’t indicate their intentions properly.

We hope motorists will retain what they learned as beginner drivers and will use their signal lights more often.

After all, the small hand motion needed to tuck on the signalling indicator is a minor hassle compared to the larger risk of an accident that may put the driver and others in harm’s way.

