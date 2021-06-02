Chez Vous: HideAway In Orchard Lets You Enjoy Quiet Spa-Salon Services With ‘No Chit Chat’ Chairs

Quiet personal time in a hair salon can be hard to come by.

Though visits there are meant for relaxation, noises like background chatter and hairdryers on full blast may get a little overwhelming sometimes.

At Chez Vous: HideAway in Orchard, quiet hairdressing services is something you can opt for without feeling paiseh.

Tucked away on the 14th floor of Ngee Ann City Tower B, the salon now offers a multitude of new spa-like perks to make your self-pampering time all the more precious.

Some of them come along with the experience, while some are available upon request—such as the Quiet Chair service.

Here’s a look at what you can expect when you’re there.

Chez Vous: HideAway quiet chair service for zero chit-chats

At salons, we may feel compelled to entertain their dedicated staff attending to our beauty needs. But when it’s time for us to recharge, we should feel completely at peace with silence.

With Chez Vous: HideAway’s Quiet Chair service, you won’t need to worry about unsolicited small talk.

Once you’ve chosen the zero chit-chat option, this blessed Ginger Lime reed diffuser will be placed at your corner to alert staff that ‘silence is golden’.

There will still be some talking, of course, such as consultation and the introduction of hair care products being used to nourish your mane.

But other than that, you can pretty much enjoy your haircut and treatment in peace.

Settle down with a quick facial sesh before your appointment

Pampering time is essential, especially if you’re constantly buried under piles of work. When things feel out of control, you can take charge of your life by focusing on yourself first.

Chez Vous: HideAway fathoms this well, which is why they have more to offer other than a ‘no chit-chat option’. They also provide a list of spa-like perks to let you enjoy the best of both worlds.

Welcome drinks are on the house

Before you even get seated at a booth, staff will provide you with a Convenience Facial to get you in the zen zone.

It’s not a full-fledged facial. Instead, it’s a 10-min mini skincare regime where your skin can soak up the rejuvenating qualities of rose water mist and low-level laser therapy.

Now that you’ve had a short rest, your body is well-conditioned for the escapade ahead.

A stress-free environment with massages to fill your time

Upon entering the heart of the salon, you’ll step into a spacious, serene haven with dedicated seats placed adjacent to the walls. Here, your pampering sesh awaits.

Staff will hand you a menu, which shows a list of at least 10 complimentary services to choose from—ones that you thought you could only find at spas.

Opening and Closing Massages come with the service bundle. Expect relaxation tools such as an electronic scalp massager, a tuning fork, and a jade roller that will reduce facial bloating and calm your soul.

All those hours from being deskbound during WFH can cause backaches. Getting your hair done here lets you kill 2 birds with 1 stone because there’s a Back Pain Relief Device you can request for.

Strapped around your waist, the device will relieve pain and reduce inflammation or swelling at your lower back while you wait for your tresses to be coloured or permed.

Breathe a little easier with aromatherapy & hand massages

Depending on how you’ve been feeling, you get to personalise your massages further during processing time.

If you’ve been holding your breath trying to get through mountains of work lately, the Breathe Easy Therapy will help you take the load off your chest.

The aromatherapy – packed with herbs like thyme and lavender – will help you breathe a little easier after this, just as the name suggests.

While necks and backs are popular spots for massages, we shouldn’t neglect our hands too. They get us through life with keyboard typing on the computer and phone, so give them some attention by choosing the Aromatic Candle Hand Massage.

Light up the aromatherapy candle that’s made of 100% natural soy wax, vitamin E, shea butter, avocado & jojoba oil. Then, turn over the hourglass provided, and once it’s time up, blow out the candle.

Pour the candle’s warm, nourishing oil into your hands and gently massage it all over before wearing the plastic gloves provided.

Now, you’re ready to place your hand into the automated hand massager to ease away tension and stiffness in your palms and fingers.

Hair & scalp service bundles from $199 at Chez Vous: HideAway

Chez Vous: HideAway offers exactly what the name suggests: A hidden nook for you to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

With newly upgraded service offerings to bring a more luxe experience to customers, they’re like the Singapore Airlines of hair salons, offering an innovative salon concept that’s a cut above the rest.

Watch jellyfish swim around for an extra sense of calmness when having your hair washed

Beyond haircuts, treatments, and stylings, here’s the complete list of complimentary add-ons that are the hallmark of Chez Vous: HideAway’ spa-salon concept:

Bond strengthening hair shots to reduce hair damage during bleaching

Scalp cleansing using S-ion technology that inhibits bacterial growth

Scalp sterilisation using plasma technology that relieves scalp irritation

Scalp soothing lotion with Lime Tree Blossom Extract to protect scalp during colouring

Heated shoulder pad to alleviate tension

Tibetan singing bowl that promotes peace and relaxation

Silk cocoon scalp scrub

Opening & closing massage rituals

Bespoke shampoo massage menu to choose from (Swedish, Shiatsu or Ayurvedic)

Perfume Library with fragrances to choose from for freshening up

Swedish scalp massage

Perfume library

Chez Vous believes in being transparent to customers. Hence, they offer only 4 simple and straightforward bundles at their HideAway that come with no hidden costs for all hair lengths:

1 x Basic Service + 1 x Haircut—$212.93

2 x Basic Services + 1 x Haircut—$319.93

3 x Basic Services + 1 x Haircut—$426.93

4 x Basic Services + 1 x Haircut—$533.93

Prices include 7% GST. If you’re feeling pumped to get the recharge you deserve, visit their website here for more details.

A pretty hideaway from life’s stresses

Life can get pretty demanding at times, but there’s merit in managing your stressors the right way.

Instead of letting negative feelings take a toll on your body, take the time to treat yourself to a well-deserved wellness experience.

Because sometimes, you’ve got to look good, to feel good.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Chez Vous: HideAway.

Featured image by MS News.