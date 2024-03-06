S’pore to pilot childminding services in 2024 to support families for around S$700 per month

MSF to launch pilot for childminding services in Singapore this year

In the second half of 2024, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will begin running a three-year pilot programme for infant childminding services in Singapore.

The programme aims to provide affordable and reliable childminding services for babies between two and 18 months old, expanding the pool of infant care options available.

This will take place at a childminder’s home or select community centres or community clubs and will cost around S$700 a month.

In its first year, the programme will take in 500 children before increasing to 700 in subsequent years.

Pilot childminding services can be paid with Child Development Account funds

Minister of State Sun Xueling announced the trial during the Committee of Supply debate in Parliament on Wednesday (6 March).

She noted that childminders or “nannies” were common in Singapore in the 1970s and 1980s.

However, they are less common these days as parents are unsure where to find trustworthy ones.

They may also find private childminding services more costly than other childcare options, she added.

MSF said the new childminding programme will cost around S$700 per month, similar to what a median-income family would pay for infant care at an anchor operator.

Additionally, parents can pay for the childminding fees using funds from their Child Development Account.

ECDA to appoint operators who will engage childminders & conduct background checks

Under this scheme, the childminding will take place at a childminder’s home or at community centres or community clubs where there is high infant care demand.

Each childminder can have up to three children in their care at any one time.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will appoint operators, who will then be the ones engaging the childminders, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The operators’ responsibilities will include:

Putting in place guidelines for child-safe practices

Disclosing childminders’ profiles to parents

Ensuring that their childminders are trained to care for infants

Operators and childminders will also have to undergo background checks by ECDA.

